HUNTINGTON -- On Friday afternoon, a kid from West Virginia did in Marshall’s baseball team in its Conference USA home opener.
Rice’s Austin Bulman collected four hits, including a pair of solo home runs, and scored four runs to lead the Owls to a 7-2 win over Marshall at George T. Smailes Field.
The two home runs from the Jefferson High School product were two of five on the day between the teams -- all of which went out to right field, where the wind was gusting on Friday.
Bulman, who came in hitting .218, homered in the third and fifth innings, each of which helped the Owls increase their lead.
Bulman also scored the final run of the day when he doubled in the top of the ninth and later scored on an RBI single from Connor Walsh, who also tripled in the seventh as the Owls added a pair of runs that started to separate what had been a close game early.
Rice (7-16, 2-2 C-USA) never trailed in the contest, methodically adding to its lead following a third inning in which the teams combined for three of the game’s five home runs.
With Rice leading 1-0 after a Pierce Gallo homer in the second, Bulman added to the advantage with the first of two home runs on the day. Johnny Hoyle later scored Nathan Becker with a single to give the Owls a 3-0 lead.
Marshall (11-10-1, 1-3 C-USA) immediately rallied, though, using a pair of solo home runs from Christian Lucio and Luke Edwards to get back within 3-2 after three innings.
Those served as two of Marshall’s four hits in the game, however, as the Owls’ pitching staff -- led by Cooper Chandler -- kept the Herd offense at bay.
Marshall starter Jeffrey Purnell took his first loss of the season. The Herd had been 5-0 in Purnell’s starts coming into the contest.
The teams return to George T. Smailes Field at 1 p.m. Saturday for the second game of the three-game set. That game time could change, based on the weather.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.