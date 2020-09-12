HUNTINGTON — Claire Burberry scored three goals Saturday afternoon to lead Huntington High to a 6-1 victory over visiting Fairland in girls high school soccer.
Sophie Weiler scored twice for Huntington High.
Olivia White scored six minutes in to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead. Weiler tied it and Burberry scored the game winner. Burberry scored the next two goals to make it 4-1. Weiler’s second goal boosted the lead to 5-1.
Boys golf
GALLIA ACADEMY WINS TRI-MATCH: Laith Hamid shot 2-under-par 34 to lead the Blue Devils to a victory over Fairland and Chesapeake at the Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis, Ohio.
Gallia Academy shot 157, Fairland 168 and Chesapeake 173. Cooper Davis and Hunter Cook each shot 39 for the Blue Devils.
Cody Bowman shot 45. Will Hendrickson and Beau Johnson each shot 46.
Clayton Thomas led Fairland with a 37.
Landon Roberts shot 38, Kyle Stone 46 and Cam Mayo 47.
Christian Hall led Chesapeakw with a 38. Jacob Lemley shot 41, Jackson Stephens 44 and Jackson McComas 45.
Boys soccer
WILLIAMSTOWN 2, POINT PLEASANT 0: The Yellow Jackets deposited half of their four shots in the goal in a victory over the Big Blacks.
Seth Hammer scored in the 25th minute to give the Yellow Jackets all the scoring they needed. Garrett Hill scored an insurance goal in the 49th minute to set the score.
Girls golf
MEIGS 179, ATHENS 201: The Marauders improved to 31-0 in match play this season with a 22-stroke victory over the Bulldogs at the Meigs Golf Course.
Caitlin Cotterill led Meigs with a 40 to take medalist honors. Kylee Robinson shot 44, Olivia Haggy 46 and Shelby Whaley 49.