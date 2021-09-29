HUNTINGTON -- Claire Burberry scored two goals as Huntington High defeated Spring Valley 4-0 in girls high school soccer Tuesday at Scotland Yard.
Burberry found the net off an assist by Sophie Weiler, who made it 2-0 with a goal in the 16th minute. Audrey Deustch assisted Burberry nine minutes later to make it 3-0 at halftime. Claire Johnson finished the scoring off a pass from Mac Markun.
The Highlanders improved to 6-7-1.
FAIRLAND 5, CHESAPEAKE 0: Maddie Miller scored a hat trick and added an assist as the Dragons beat the Panthers at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio. Angela Li and Kali Hall also scored. Jessica King made three saves.
SOUTH POINT 2, GALLIA ACADEMY 1:- Makinzie Luhrsen made nine saves, including a key stop with less than one minute left to play, to help the Pointers defeat the Blue Angels in Centenary, Ohio. Jaycie Walters and Elaysia Wilburn scored for South Point, playing its fifth game in nine days. Kailanee Montgomery issued an assist.
"Our starting goalie is out with an injury and Makinzie Luhrsen stepped up big time for us," Pointers coach Erin Jenkins said. "Our defensive line played well in front of her, but she made some big saves, as well. Luhrsen was thrown into the spotlight and she didn't stutter once."
HURRICANE 4, PARKERSBURG 2: Lauren Dye scored three goals and assisted on one to pace the host Redskins by the Big Reds. Jayden Kinder also scored for Hurricane (11-0-3). Maggie Oduor had two assists and Jenna Carpenter one. Kendal Domenick scored both of Parkersburg's goals.
ROCK HILL 11, ZANE TRACE 0: Emma Stevens issued four assists and Bri Reynolds scored three goals as the Redwomen (8-0-2) clobbered the Pioneers (1-7-1).
Reynolds handed out two assists, as did Josi Saleh. Harley Day, Ashley Howard and Taylor Clark each made one. Day, Stevens, Saleh, Cigi Pancake, Hazley Matthews, Chloe Long, Ellen Heaberlin and Emma Scott scored. Abby Payne made two saves.
BOYD COUNTY 2, WEST CARTER 0: Allyson Vipperman scored twice and Laci Boyd issued an assist as the Lions (8-5-1) beat the Comets (7-6-3) in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Sofie Stevens earned the shutout with three saves.
WHEELERSBURG 2, ALEXANDER 0: Annie Coriell scored off an assist by Bella Miller, who added a goal of her own off a pass from Jocelyn Tilley as the Pirates (10-1) defeated the visiting Spartans.
Boys soccer
FAIRLAND 3, CHESAPEAKE 2: Evan Williams scored two goals and Sam Miller one as the host Dragons beat the Panthers.
Golf
GALLIA WINS SECTIONAL: Gallia Academy shot 342 to win the Division II, Southeast Sectional Tournament at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club in McDermott, Ohio. Fairland's Landon Roberts shot 75 to take medalist honors. Laith Hamid led the Blue Devils with an 80.
Piketon was second at 344, followed by Wheelersburg at 346, Fairland at 356, Minford at 363, Waverly at 375, Chesapeake at 377, South Point at 394, Ironton at 396, Wellston at 423, Northwest at 427, Portsmouth West at 461, Rock Hill at 481 and Oak Hill and Portsmouth with no team score.
Gallia Academy, Piketon, Wheelersburg, Fairland and Minford qualified for the district tournament.
Volleyball
RUSSELL 3, FAIRVIEW 0: Emily Ruggles made 14 assists to lead the Red Devils (14-6) to a 25-21, 25-12, 25-12 win over the Eagles (20-8) in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Sadie Hill had 13 assists and Jenna Finch 10 digs.
GREENUP COUNTY 3, EAST CARTER 2: Carolina Adkins made 15 kills and 11 digs to help the Musketeers (6-12) defeat the Raiders (11-12) 12-25, 21-25, 25-14, 25-23, 15-13 in Grayson, Kentucky. Kortney Stephens made 12 digs.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Symmes Valley's football game at Eastern-Pike has been moved from Friday to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Green's football game with Portsmouth Notre Dame is canceled. The Titans are seeking an opponent. Southeastern's game at Piketon also is off. The Red Streaks are in search of an opponent for their homecoming.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report results of high school sports events to hdsports@hdmediallc.com.