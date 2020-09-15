ONA — If it’s not too close to “Boo Berry” maybe Wheaties can put Claire Burbery on a cereal box.
The Huntington High junior played like a superstar Tuesday night, scoring two goals and assisting on another to lead the Highlanders to a 3-1 victory over Cabell Midland in girls soccer at The Castle. The game was played on the Knights’ artificial turf football field because the ground on the regular grass field was saturated.
Burbery said the win was important for HHS (2-2).
“I’m a junior and we haven’t beaten them before tonight,” Burbery said. “We played well and I hope we can keep it going.”
Huntington High coach Tony Shackelford said the triumph was the Highlanders’ first over Cabell Midland (3-1-1) “in four or five years.” He said he hopes the victory will boost his team’s confidence.
“I tell this senior group that there are strength in numbers, meaning that when we play as a team good things happen,” Shackelford said. “We’re trying to get them to realize how good they are.”
Shackelford said he was pleased with Burbery’s performance, as well as several other players. Goalkeeper Jordan Maynard and fellow senior Jalen Nicely loudly directed the HHS defense and Shackelford said he was pleased with how his players communicated during the game.
Burbery assisted on the winning goal, lofting a shot from the corner to the middle, in front of the goal, where freshman Sophie Weiler headed it into the net for a 1-0 lead at 31:42.
Burbery scored unassisted at 30:05 for a 2-0 lead, then did it again 55 seconds before halftime, banging a shot off the left post to make it 3-0. She said she was as happy for Weiler as she was herself.
“It’s nice to see someone take your cross and score,” Burbery said.
Both times Burbery scored she appeared surprised. She said that’s because she was.
“The first one, I didn’t think it was going in,” Burbery said. “The second one, well, I didn’t think it was going in, either. It hit the post.”
The Knights avoided a shutout when an HHS player kicked the ball into her own goal at 77:42.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 3 0 — 3
CABELL MIDLAND 0 1 — 1
HH — Weiler (Burbery assist), 31:42
HH — Burbery unassisted, 36:11
HH — Burbery unassisted, 39:05
CM — own goal, 77:42
Shots: HH 9, CM 6. Saves: HH 6 (Maynard), CM 6 (Hess). Corner kicks: HH 3, CM 4.