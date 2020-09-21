HUNTINGTON — If Huntington High plays the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears in girls soccer, bet on the Highlanders.
That’s because HHS star Claire Burbery has a history.
“I’m related to some polar bear explorer,” Burbery said, with a laugh. “It was way back. I don’t know much about him other than I’m related to him.”
Burbery has hunted goals so far this season in helping Huntington High to a 2-2 record. She has quite the bounty to display, having scored three goals in a 6-1 victory over Fairland, and two in a 3-0 triumph over archrival Cabell Midland.
The junior began the season slowly in 1-0 losses to Ripley and Woodrow Wilson, but has come on strong of late. Her two-goal, one-assist performance against Midland helped the Highlanders to their first victory over the Knights in five years.
“Those first two games we were off,” Burberry said. “We weren’t playing as well as we can. Now, we’re playing better and we just have to keep grinding.”
The two-match winning streak has done wonders for the Highlanders’ confidence. Coach Tony Shackelford said he sees it in Burbery and the other players.
“They’re starting to believe in themselves,” Shackelford said. “We’re trying to get them to realize how good they are.”
Burbery is a key in Shackelford’s effort to transform the Highlanders from a tentative bunch of youngsters the last two seasons to a veteran team that expects to win each time it takes the field.
“Claire had three goals in our last game and two (against Cabell Midland),” Shackelford said. “She had an assist. She’s coming on. We’re going to lean on her a lot.”
The only foe stopping Burbery in her last game was a leg cramp late in the contest. She recovered, though, and finished the contest. That’s the kind of never-give-up attitude Shackelford wants to see from his team.
Burbery has played soccer since she was 5. She credited several coaches from her first to her current for helping her become the player she is.
Burbery, who said she enjoys tennis, reading, writing and hanging out with friends as hobbies, said she doesn’t know if she’ll play in college. Her desire to major in animal biology will have more to do with where she attends school than any soccer offers may, although if she continues to play as she has, those opportunities likely will be plentiful.
An unselfish player with powerful legs, Burbery has shown as much excitement for her assists as her goals.
“It’s nice to see my teammates score,” Burbery said.