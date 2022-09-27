The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Fairland’s Alyssa Burcham, center, made her 500th career kill Monday as Fairland defeated Wayne in high school volleyball at the Carl York Center in Rome Township, Ohio.

 Submitted photo

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Alyssa Burcham made her 500th career kill Monday to lead Fairland to a 3-1 victory over Wayne in high school volleyball at the Carl York Center.

The Dragons took the first two sets 25-15, 25-15. The Pioneers won the third set 20-25. Burcham hit the 500 mark in the fourth set, which Fairland won 25-13 to take the match.

