HUNTINGTON -- Wheelersburg is No. 10 and Fairland 11th in the Ohio Associated Press boys Division III high school basketball poll.

The Pirates (16-1) received 41 points. The Dragons (11-4) picked up 27 points.

Worthington Christian (17-1) garnered 13 first-place votes and 205 points to rank No. 1. Cleveland Lutheran Heights (8-1, 156) earned three first-place votes to rank second. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (18-0, 136) was top-rated on one ballot and is third, followed in the top five by Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (12-0, 132, two No. 1 nods) and Eastern-Brown (18-1, 114, one first-place vote).

Frederickton (16-1, 76) is sixth, followed by Fort Frye (14-2, 69), Ottawa-Glandorf (15-3, 59), Cincinnati Taft (9-3, 53) and Wheelersburg in the top 10. Fairland is followed by Jamestown Greenview (10-4), Collins Western Reserve (12-1), Richwood North Union (15-2), Springfield Shawnee (8-2) and Cincinnati Summit Country Day (3-2).

In Division IV, Antwerp (15-1, 166) replaced New Boston (17-1, 155, 10 first-place votes) at No. 1. The Tigers slipped to third behind New Madison Tri-Village (20-0, 158, four first-place votes). 

Cincinnati Moeller (15-3, 209) is top-ranked in Division I, the largest classification. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (14-2, 203) is atop Division II.

