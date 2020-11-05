LYNCHBURG, Ohio — Wheelersburg (20-0) overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit to defeat Lynchburg-Clay 2-1 in a Division III, Southeast Region semifinal Wednesday.
Connor Tyree gave the Mustangs (14-4-1) a 1-0 lead at 27:29, but Lane Jordan and Logan Davis scored to vault the Pirates to victory and send them to their first regional final since 1994.
Aaron Jolly assisted on the first Wheelersburg goal at 46:55. Davis made the winning shot at 53:52.
The Pirates play host to Grandview Heights (13-3-4) in the finals Saturday at Ed Miller Stadium.
Volleyball
POINT PLEASANT 3, POCA 0: The Big Blacks defeated the visiting Dots 25-8, 25-16, 25-8 in the Class AA, Region IV, Section 1 semifinal.
Kiana Smith and Addy Cottrill each scored 19 points for Point Pleasant. Katelynn Smith scored 10. Tristan Wilson set a single-match school record with 30 kills. Baylie Rickard issued 33 assists.
Football
CANCELLATION: Greenup County’s game at Bath County on Friday is canceled.
Parkersburg’s game at Parkersburg South Friday also has been called off, breaking a streak of 53 consecutive seasons the Big Reds played the Patriots.