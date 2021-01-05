HUNTINGTON -- Wheelersburg (6-0) ranked 11th and Fairland (5-3) 14th in Division III Monday in the Ohio Associated Press boys high school basketball poll.
Worthington Christian (8-0) received 12 first-place votes to rank No. 1, with Harvest Prep (6-0, 2 first-place votes) second. Ottawa-Glandorf (8-1) was third, followed by Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (5-0, one first-place vote), Metamora Evergreen (9-1), Fredericktown (8-0), Colonel Crawford (8-0), Eastern-Brown (7-0), Cincinnati Country Day (7-0) and Fort Frye (7-1) in the top 10.
In Division IV, New Boston (8-1) received one first-place vote to rank third behind Antwerp (8-0, four first-place votes) and Kalida (9-1, three first-place votes). Botkins (8-0, two first-place votes) was fourth, followed by Columbus Grove (5-1, one first-place vote), Cincinnati College Prep (5-0), Toledo Christian (5-1), Ottoville (7-1), Trimble (5-1) and Richmond Heights (1-3, two first-place votes).
Cincinnati Moeller (5-1) ranked No. 1 in Division I. Lima Shawnee (10-0) was top-ranked in Division II, where Waverly (4-0) ranked 10th.