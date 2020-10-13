Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20201014-hds-ohiovb.jpg
Buy Now

Kent Sanborn Southern Ohio Sports Photos

Chesapeake's Erika Bowman (18) goes up for a shot against Rock Hill in a high school volleyball match Sept. 29 in Pedro, Ohio. The Panthers are seeded 22nd and the Redwomen 31st in the Ohio Southeast District Division III volleyball tournament.

 Picasa

HUNTINGTON -- Wheelersburg drew a No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the Ohio Division III high school volleyball sectional tournament.

The Pirates (14-1) are set to play at 1 p.m. Oct. 24 against the winner of Tuesday's first-round contest featuring No. 23 seed Federal Hocking (3-14) and 26th seed West Union (3-15).

Adena (16-0) earned the top seed and at 1 p.m. Oct. 24 will take on the victor from Tuesday's match pitting No. 24 South Point (3-11) against No. 25 Wellston (3-13). 

Coal Grove (6-4) is seeded 19th and will entertain No. 30 Crooksville (0-14) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with the winner advancing to take on No. 6 Northwest (15-3) at 1 p.m., Oct. 24. Rock Hill (0-16) is seeded 31st and plays at No. 18 Minford (8-9) Tuesday for the right to meet seventh-seeded Zane Trace (12-5) at 1 p.m. Oct. 24.

No. 20 Portsmouth (6-9) plays host to No. 29 Oak Hill (1-10) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner plays at No. 5 Nelsonville-York (15-3) at 1 p.m., Oct. 24. Chesapeake (4-8) drew the 22nd seed and will play host to Piketon (2-15) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner advances to play No. 3 Alexander (13-2) at 1 p.m., Oct. 24.

No. 15 Fairland (9-2) plays at No. 10 New Lexington (12-6) at 1 p.m., Oct. 24. The winner takes on the Alexander/Chesapeake/Piketon victor at 6 p.m. Oct. 28. No. 16 Ironton (6-4) plays No. 9 Huntington-Ross (11-6) at 1 p.m., Oct. 24. The winner plays at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 against one of No. 4 Westfall (12-2), No. 21 Eastern-Brown (5-13) or No. 28 Lucasville Valley (1-14).

In Division IV, No. 16 Green (4-9) is home to No. 17 Belpre (3-13) at 6 p.m., Oct. 19. The winner visits top-seeded South Webster (14-1) at 6 p.m., Oct. 22. No. 14 South Gallia (5-11) plays at No. 4 Portsmouth Notre Dame (10-4) at 6 p.m. Oct. 22, with the winner taking on either No. 5 Peebles (10-8) or No. 12 Paint Valley (5-12) in the district semifinal at 6 p.m. Oct. 29.

Seventh seed Symmes Valley (9-7) entertains No. 10 Eastern-Pike (6-12) at 6 p.m. Oct. 22. The winner moves on to the district semifinal against one of No. 2 Trimble (13-4), No. 15 Manchester (4-7) or No. 16 Southern (3-12).

In Division II, No. 5 Gallia Academy (15-3) is home to No. 12 Athens (6-11) at 6 p.m. Oct. 21. The winner plays at 1 p.m. Oct. 24 vs. the victor from No. 4 Vinton County (14-3) and No. 13 Meigs (7-9). The Vikings and Marauders meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 21.

River Valley (5-7), seeded 14th, plays at No. 3 Circleville (16-2) at 6 p.m. Oct. 21, with the winner taking on either No. 6 Unioto (8-9) or No. 11 Washington Court House (6-8) at 1 p.m. Oct. 24.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.