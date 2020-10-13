HUNTINGTON -- Wheelersburg drew a No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the Ohio Division III high school volleyball sectional tournament.
The Pirates (14-1) are set to play at 1 p.m. Oct. 24 against the winner of Tuesday's first-round contest featuring No. 23 seed Federal Hocking (3-14) and 26th seed West Union (3-15).
Adena (16-0) earned the top seed and at 1 p.m. Oct. 24 will take on the victor from Tuesday's match pitting No. 24 South Point (3-11) against No. 25 Wellston (3-13).
Coal Grove (6-4) is seeded 19th and will entertain No. 30 Crooksville (0-14) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with the winner advancing to take on No. 6 Northwest (15-3) at 1 p.m., Oct. 24. Rock Hill (0-16) is seeded 31st and plays at No. 18 Minford (8-9) Tuesday for the right to meet seventh-seeded Zane Trace (12-5) at 1 p.m. Oct. 24.
No. 20 Portsmouth (6-9) plays host to No. 29 Oak Hill (1-10) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner plays at No. 5 Nelsonville-York (15-3) at 1 p.m., Oct. 24. Chesapeake (4-8) drew the 22nd seed and will play host to Piketon (2-15) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner advances to play No. 3 Alexander (13-2) at 1 p.m., Oct. 24.
No. 15 Fairland (9-2) plays at No. 10 New Lexington (12-6) at 1 p.m., Oct. 24. The winner takes on the Alexander/Chesapeake/Piketon victor at 6 p.m. Oct. 28. No. 16 Ironton (6-4) plays No. 9 Huntington-Ross (11-6) at 1 p.m., Oct. 24. The winner plays at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 against one of No. 4 Westfall (12-2), No. 21 Eastern-Brown (5-13) or No. 28 Lucasville Valley (1-14).
In Division IV, No. 16 Green (4-9) is home to No. 17 Belpre (3-13) at 6 p.m., Oct. 19. The winner visits top-seeded South Webster (14-1) at 6 p.m., Oct. 22. No. 14 South Gallia (5-11) plays at No. 4 Portsmouth Notre Dame (10-4) at 6 p.m. Oct. 22, with the winner taking on either No. 5 Peebles (10-8) or No. 12 Paint Valley (5-12) in the district semifinal at 6 p.m. Oct. 29.
Seventh seed Symmes Valley (9-7) entertains No. 10 Eastern-Pike (6-12) at 6 p.m. Oct. 22. The winner moves on to the district semifinal against one of No. 2 Trimble (13-4), No. 15 Manchester (4-7) or No. 16 Southern (3-12).
In Division II, No. 5 Gallia Academy (15-3) is home to No. 12 Athens (6-11) at 6 p.m. Oct. 21. The winner plays at 1 p.m. Oct. 24 vs. the victor from No. 4 Vinton County (14-3) and No. 13 Meigs (7-9). The Vikings and Marauders meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 21.
River Valley (5-7), seeded 14th, plays at No. 3 Circleville (16-2) at 6 p.m. Oct. 21, with the winner taking on either No. 6 Unioto (8-9) or No. 11 Washington Court House (6-8) at 1 p.m. Oct. 24.