HUNTINGTON -- Wheelersburg and Ironton St. Joe earned first-round byes in the Ohio Division III Southeast District girls high school soccer tournament.
Both of those teams will play at 5 p.m., Oct. 22. The second-seeded Pirates (10-3-1) will take on the winner of Monday's 5 p.m. first-round contest featuring No. 18 New Lexington (0-11-2) at 15th seed South Point (4-5-1). The fifth-seeded Flyers (11-3) will play the victor from No. 12 West Union (5-7-1) and No. 21 Peebles (0-12).
No. 8 Rock Hill (9-1-2) is the next-highest seeded local squad and will play No. 9 Minford (6-5-2) at 5 p.m. Oct. 22. The Redwomen and Falcons tied 2-2 on Sept. 21 at Minford.
"I'm excited about our eighth seed," Rock Hill coach Summer Collins said. "It definitely hurt that one of our Ohio Valley Conference schools didn't vote, but I'll take the eighth seed."
The Redwomen, who missed the seventh seed by three points, won their second consecutive OVC championship last week. On Saturday, Rock Hill suffered its first shutout defeat of the season, a 4-0 loss to Wheelersburg.
"I feel like that gave us more of an idea how high the caliber of play will be in the tournament," Collins said of the loss to the Pirates. "(Wheelersburg) is a great team with a great coach. It was an adjustment for my girls, but it was needed and I know we learned from it."
Collins said she looks forward to the rematch with Minford.
"I'm feeling both nervous and excited because I know there is more to be done," Collins said. "I know we are capable of growing and learning so much more each and every day."
Fairland (3-8-1) earned the 16th seed and will entertain No. 17 Piketon (4-8) at 5 p.m. Monday. The winner plays at top seed Lynchburg-Clay (10-4) at 5 p.m. Oct. 22. No. 20 Chesapeake (0-12-1) visits No. 13 Zane Trace (5-8) at 5 p.m. Monday. The winner moves on to play at fourth-seeded North Adams (9-5) at 5 p.m. Oct. 22.
In Division II, No. 12 Gallia Academy (2-7-2) plays at No. 5 Waverly (9-1-1) at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
On the boys side, Southern Ohio Conference Division II champion Wheelersburg (13-0) earned the top seed and at 5 p.m. Oct. 21 will play the winner of Saturday's 11 a.m. game pitting No. 16 Fairland (4-9) against No. 17 Piketon (7-1).
SOC Division I champ Ironton St. Joe (14-0-1) is seeded third and was awarded a bye. At 5 p.m. Oct. 21, the Flyers will play the winner of Saturday's 11 a.m. game involving No. 14 Zane Trace (1-3) and No. 19 Peebles (2-10-1). South Point (8-5-1) is seeded fifth and at 5 p.m. on Oct. 21 will face the victor from Saturday's 11 a.m. game featuring No. 12 Belpre (8-5) and No. 21 Portsmouth (2-11).
No. 7 Rock Hill (9-3-2) drew a bye and at 5 p.m. Oct. 21 will play the winner of Saturday's 11 a.m. contest featuring 10th seed South Webster (4-6-3) and No. 23 West union (0-13).
"I really like the draw that we got as the five seed," South Point coach Zack Jenkins said, adding that he thought the seeding was fair. "We drew a first-round bye to the sectional finals and that's a plus to save our legs and have an extra couple of days to get healthy."
In Division II, No. 18 Chesapeake (1-10) plays at No. 15 New Lexington (2-8) at 5 p.m. Monday. The winner visits second seed Unioto (11-2) at 5 p.m. Oct. 22.