CHILLICOTHE, Ohio -- Kaylee Darnell scored 25 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead Wheelersburg (20-2) to a 56-41 victory over Eastern-Brown in a Division III region high school girls basketball semifinal Wednesday at Southeastern High School.
Madison Whitaker scored 12 points for the Pirates. Rylee Leonard scored 26 points to lead the Warriors.
Wheelersburg plays Berlin Hiland, the No. 1-ranked team in the Associated Press Poll, at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Southeastern in the Elite Eight, with the winner advancing to the state tournament. The Hawks (25-1) beat Fort Frye 46-39 Wednesday in the other semifinal.
Boys
MEIGS SWEEPS RIVER VALLEY: The Marauders won a pair of makeup games over the Raiders Wednesday in Bidwell, Ohio.
Meigs (9-9 overall, 7-4 Tri-Valley Conference) won the opener 47-39, then took the nightcap 49-40.
Because of the doubleheader and Ohio High School Athletic Association rules that prohibit players from participating in more than six quarters a day, the contests were shortened to 24 minutes -- four six-minute quarters -- from the traditional 32 minutes.
In the first game, River Valley (8-9, 3-8) jumped to a 9-point lead, but couldn't hold on as Coulter Cleland scored 16 points, Wyatt Hoover 11 and Brayden Stanley 10 for the Marauders. Jordan Lambert paced the Raiders with 11 points. Mason Rhodes chipped in 10.
In the second game, Hoover scored 16 points and Cleland 11. Jordan Lambert led River Valley with 19 points. Jance Lambert scored 11.
First game
MEIGS 5 12 16 14 -- 47: Cleland 16, Hoover 11, Stanley 10, Harrison 4, Butcher 3, Stewart 3.
RIVER VALLEY 14 8 7 10 -- 39: Jo. Lambert 11, Rhodes 10, Alderman 6, Barber 5, Fulks 5, Ja. Lambert 2.
Second game
MEIGS 13 12 12 12 -- 49: Hoover 16, C. Cleland 11, Butcher 8, Lewis 8, Dodson 3, G. Cleland 3.
RIVER VALLEY 12 11 6 11 -- 40: Jo. Lambert 19, Ja. Lambert 11, Barber 8 Alderman 2.
SCHEDULE CHANGE: Tolsia's boys basketball game at Greenup County on Thursday was canceled.