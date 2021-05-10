The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Chesapeake's Jacob Daniels scores against Fairland during a high school baseball game April 12 in Chesapeake, Ohio. Fairland drew a fifth seed and Chesapeake a 22nd seed in the sectional tournament, which begins May 19.

 RYAN FISCHER The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Minford, Wheelersburg and Ironton drew the top three seeds, respectively, in the Southeast Ohio Division III sectional tournament high school baseball pairings.

The Falcons (18-2), Pirates (15-5) and Fighting Tigers (17-4) received first-round byes in the tournament, which begins on May 19. All games are slated for 5 p.m.

In the opening round, No. 25 Coal Grove (3-13) visits No. 8 Portsmouth West (11-9), 13th seed Meigs (9-8) entertains 20th-seeded Belpre (9-10), No. 5 seed Fairland (15-5) plays host to 28th seed Southeastern (2-14), No. 21 Lynchburg-Clay (6-8) goes to No. 12 River Valley (11-8), 26th seed Nelsonville-York (3-14) travels to No. 7 Rock Hill (12-7), No. 23 Northwest (5-14) plays at No. 10 Portsmouth (10-10), No. 27 South Point (3-18) plays at No. 6 Eastern-Brown (11-4), and 22nd-seeded Chesapeake (6-13) visits 11th-seeded North Adams (10-6).

Also in the first round, No. 17 Federal Hocking (10-9) is at No. 16 Oak Hill (10-11), No. 24 Alexander (4-12) is at No. 9 Adena (10-10), No. 4 Westfall (15-6) entertains No. 29 West Union (0-11), No. 18 Zane Trace (9-13) visits No. 15 Crooksville (9-8), and No. 19 Wellston (9-11) goes to No. 14 Piketon (10-12).

On May 22, all game will begin at noon. Minford is home to the Federal Hocking/Oak Hill winner, Wheelersburg plays host to the Zane Trace/Crooksville victor, and Ironton entertains the Wellston/Piketon survivor.

The district semifinals are set for 5 p.m., May 24, with the championship on May 26 in Chillicothe.

In Division IV, Lucasville Valley (13-8) drew the top seed and Symmes Valley (14-2) the second seed.

In the first round, at 5 p.m., May 15, No. 18 Green (3-12) visits No. 15 Trimble (7-12), No. 19 South Gallia (2-14) goes to No. 14 Peebles (8-8), No. 17 Eastern-Pike (4-12) plays at No. 16 Fairfield (5-6), 20th seed Sciotoville East (2-17) visits No. 13 Manchester (10-8), No. 21 Western-Pike (1-15) goes to No. 12 Southern (9-4), and 22nd seed Miller (1-15) is at No. 11 South Webster (8-16).

On May 18, No. 9 Portsmouth Notre Dame (11-8) travels to No. 8 Ironton St. Joe (11-5), the Green-Trimble winner visits Symmes Valley, the South Gallia/Peebles victor visits No. 3 Portsmouth Clay (13-6), the Eastern/Fairfield winner is at Lucasville Valley, the Sciotoville East/Manchester winner is at No. 4 Whiteoak (14-7), the winner of Western-Pike/Southern goes to Huntington-Ross (10-9), No. 10 Waterford (10-11) plays at No. 7 Eastern-Meigs (10-5), and the winner of Miller/South Webster goes to No. 6 Paint Valley (12-11).

