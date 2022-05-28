The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Wheelersburg’s Braxton Sammons (80) kicks a field goal against Portsmouth West during a high school football game in 2020 in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Sammons has signed with Murray State University.

 Submitted photo

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — Braxton Sammons, Wheelersburg High School’s three-time Division V all-state kicker/punter, signed with Murray State University last week, giving the Racers one of the premier special-teams standouts in the Tri-State.

Sammons, who plans to major in engineering, is Wheelersburg’s all-time leader in punting average and field goals. He joins a Murray State team headed by coach Dean Hood, well-known as a special-teams guru at the University of Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky University. Sammons said he met Hood three summers ago at a football camp at UK. Sammons said he felt at home at Murray State in Murray, Kentucky, and that the college and town reminded him of Wheelersburg.

“I was comfortable there,” Sammons said. “(Hood) having a special-teams background helped.”

Sammons made 24 of 38 field goals with the Pirates, 12 last season. His longest was 45 yards in a 34-33 victory over Ashland as a sophomore. His 28-yard field goal was the difference in a 17-14 triumph over Ironton last season in the playoffs. Sammons averaged 42 yards per punt in three seasons, with about one quarter stopping inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

Wheelersburg coach Rob Woodward called Sammons a “weapon” as a kicker and punter, citing his ability to flip field position or make a long field goal.

Sammons helped the Pirates to a 10-3 record and the Region 19 championship game last season.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

