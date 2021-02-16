HUNTINGTON -- Fairland finished 10th in Division III in the final Ohio Associated Press boys high school basketball poll of 2021 on Tuesday.
The Dragons (14-4) finished tied with Ottawa-Glandorff (16-4) with 21 points. Fairland has two regular-season games left, both at home. The Dragons take on Ohio Valley Conference co-leader South Point at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, then play Gallia Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Fairland's owns a 49-48 victory over Division III's fourth-ranked Eastern-Brown. The Dragons losses have come at South Point (43-40), vs. Division III No. 7 Fort Frye (54-53), at Division I No. 9 Olentangy Berlin (59-58) and Division II No. 8 Buckeye Valley (70-61).
Wheelersburg (19-1) is ranked ninth, with 39 points. Worthington Christian (201, 180) earned 15 first-place votes to rank No. 1. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (20-0, 146), picked up two first-place votes to rank second. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (15-0, 122) is third, followed by Eastern-Brown (19-1, 113, one first-place nod) and Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (8-2, 94) in the top five.
Fredericktown (19-1, 88) is sixth, Beverly Fort Frye (16-2, 74) seventh and Cincinnati Taft (11-4, 41) eighth. Jamestown Greenview (10-4), Frankfort Adena (19-2), Cincinnati Summit Country Day (15-4) and Johnstown-Monroe (15-4) rounded out the top 15.
New Boston (17-2, 75) finished sixth in Division IV, the state's smallest classification. New Madison Tri-Village (21-0, 165) is top ranked. Trimble (9-3, 20) finished 12th.
Mentor (16-0, 172) garnered 13 first-place votes to take the poll championship in Division I. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (16-2, 180) is No. 1 in Division II.