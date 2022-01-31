HUNTINGTON -- Wheelersburg (16-0) drew the No. 1 seed and Fairland (17-2) a No. 3 in the Ohio girls high school basketball Division III sectional/district tournament playoff brackets Monday.
All upper bracket games begin at 7 p.m., with lower bracket contests starting at 1 p.m.
The Pirates, top-ranked in the Associated Press poll, drew a bye in the first round and are scheduled to play Feb. 14 against the victor from the Feb. 10 game featuring No. 17 Ironton (9-10) at No. 16 Minford (8-7).
Also in the upper bracket on Feb. 10, No. 25 Chesapeake (5-11) visits eighth seed North Adams (14-4), No. 24 Lucasville Valley (6-9) goes to ninth-seeded Coal Grove (12-4), No. 29 Westfall (3-13) plays at No. 4 Fairfield (14-2), No. 20 Southeastern (7-11) visits No. 13 Oak Hill (13-7), No. 28 Wellston (4-11) plays at No. 5 Adena (13-2), and No. 21 Portsmouth (7-10) is at No. 12 Huntington-Ross (10-6).
In the lower bracket on Feb. 12, Fairland entertains No. 30 Zane Trace (2-14), No. 2 Eastern-Brown (16-3) hosts Federal Hocking (1-9), No. 15 Lynchburg-Clay (8-7) is home to No. 18 Eastern-Meigs (8-8), No. 26 West Union (6-13) plays at seventh-seeded Portsmouth West (11-3), No. 23 Piketon (7-12) visits No. 10 Rock Hill (15-3), No. 14 Nelsonville-York (9-8) plays host to No. 19 Northwest (7-9), Sixth-seeded New Lexington (14-4) is home vs. No. 27 Crooksville (5-9), and No. 22 South Point (6-8) is at No. 11 Alexander (11-7).
In Division II, No. 16 Gallia Academy (3-14) plays host to No. 17 Washington Court House (3-14) at 7 p.m., Feb. 10. The winner goes to top-ranked Sheridan (15-3) at 7 p.m., Feb. 14. No. 8 Meigs (13-4) hosts ninth seed Circleville (9-10) at 7 p.m, Feb. 14. No. 14 River Valley (5-10) visits No. 3 Warren (12-4) at 7 p.m., Feb. 14.
In Division IV, eighth-seeded Symmes Valley (11-8) entertains ninth seed Western-Pike (9-6) at 7 p.m., Feb. 16. No. 12 Ironton St. Joe (5-10) plays at No. 5 Paint Valley (12-2) at 7 p.m., Feb. 16. No. 6 South Gallia (13-4) hosts No. 11 Green (4-7) at 7 p.m., Feb. 16.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
