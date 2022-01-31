The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220201-hds-ohiogirls.jpg
Buy Now

Fairland's Kamryn Barnitz (24) drives against Coal Grove's Kelsey Fraley (1) during a high school basketball game Nov. 29 at the Carl York Center in Rome Township, Ohio.

 RYAN FISCHER | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON -- Wheelersburg (16-0) drew the No. 1 seed and Fairland (17-2) a No. 3 in the Ohio girls high school basketball Division III sectional/district tournament playoff brackets Monday.

All upper bracket games begin at 7 p.m., with lower bracket contests starting at 1 p.m.

The Pirates, top-ranked in the Associated Press poll, drew a bye in the first round and are scheduled to play Feb. 14 against the victor from the Feb. 10 game featuring No. 17 Ironton (9-10) at No. 16 Minford (8-7).

Also in the upper bracket on Feb. 10, No. 25 Chesapeake (5-11) visits eighth seed North Adams (14-4), No. 24 Lucasville Valley (6-9) goes to ninth-seeded Coal Grove (12-4), No. 29 Westfall (3-13) plays at No. 4 Fairfield (14-2), No. 20 Southeastern (7-11) visits No. 13 Oak Hill (13-7), No. 28 Wellston (4-11) plays at No. 5 Adena (13-2), and No. 21 Portsmouth (7-10) is at No. 12 Huntington-Ross (10-6).

In the lower bracket on Feb. 12,  Fairland entertains No. 30 Zane Trace (2-14), No. 2 Eastern-Brown (16-3) hosts Federal Hocking (1-9), No. 15 Lynchburg-Clay (8-7) is home to No. 18 Eastern-Meigs (8-8), No. 26 West Union (6-13) plays at seventh-seeded Portsmouth West (11-3), No. 23 Piketon (7-12) visits No. 10 Rock Hill (15-3), No. 14 Nelsonville-York (9-8) plays host to No. 19 Northwest (7-9), Sixth-seeded New Lexington (14-4) is home vs. No. 27 Crooksville (5-9), and No. 22 South Point (6-8) is at No. 11 Alexander (11-7).

In Division II, No. 16 Gallia Academy (3-14) plays host to No. 17 Washington Court House (3-14) at 7 p.m., Feb. 10. The winner goes to top-ranked Sheridan (15-3) at 7 p.m., Feb. 14. No. 8 Meigs (13-4) hosts ninth seed Circleville (9-10) at 7 p.m, Feb. 14. No. 14 River Valley (5-10) visits No. 3 Warren (12-4) at 7 p.m., Feb. 14.

In Division IV, eighth-seeded Symmes Valley (11-8) entertains ninth seed Western-Pike (9-6) at 7 p.m., Feb. 16. No. 12 Ironton St. Joe (5-10) plays at No. 5 Paint Valley (12-2) at 7 p.m., Feb. 16. No. 6 South Gallia (13-4) hosts No. 11 Green (4-7) at 7 p.m., Feb. 16.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you