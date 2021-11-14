PORTSMOUTH, Ohio -- Ethan Glover scored on a 3-yard run with 1:57 to play to give No. 5 Wheelersburg a 17-14 upset of No. 1 Ironton in a Division V, Region 19 semifinal high school football game at the Trojan Coliseum.
Eli Swords intercepted a Jon Wylie pass with 1:09 left to preserve the victory and send the Pirates (9-3) into regional championship game vs. No. 2 Harvest Prep (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Waverly's Raidiger Field.
The Fighting Tigers (11-2) fumbled on the second play of the game, and Wheelersburg converted it into a 28-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead. The Tigers took the lead 1:30 later on Jaquez Keyes' 53-yard run and Matt Sheridan's extra point. Ironton struck again at 6:20 of the first quarter on a 19-yard touchdown run by Landon Wilson for a 14-3 lead. That TD was set up by Angelo Washington's forced fumble, recovered by Ashton Duncan, on a Creed Warren carry.
Wheelersburg pulled within 14-10 when Carson Williams intercepted a pass and returned in 22 yards to the Tigers' 2, then Jones scored on a sneak.
Casey Doerr intercepted Wylie at the Wheelersburg 48 and returned it to Ironton 37 to set up the winning drive. The Pirates drove nine plays in 4:09, converting a third-and-1 and a fourth-and-1 to set up Glover's touchdown run.
Keyes ran for 132 yards on 19 carries.
Wheelersburg improved to 3-1 vs. Ironton in playoff games and avenged a 40-6 loss to the Tigers in the season-opener.
WHEELERSBURG 3 7 0 7— 17
IRONTON 14 0 0 0 —14
W — Sammons FG 28
I — Keyes 53 run (Sheridan kick)
I — Wilson 19 run (Sheridan kick)
W — Jones, 1 run (Sammons kick)
W — Glover 3 run (Sammons kick)
Team Statistics
W I
First downs 10 12
Scrimmage plays 51 52
Rushes-yards 40-98 41-219
Passing yards 32 16
Total yards 130 235
Cmp-Att-Int. 6-11-0 1-11-3
Fumbles-lost 1-1 4-2
Penalties-yards 4-35 4-21
Punts-Ave. 4-41.75 2-27
Individual Leaders
RUSHING —Wheelersburg: Eli Jones 20-63 TD, Ethan Glover 16-43 TD, Derrick Lattimore 2-6, Creed Warren 2-(-14); Ironton: Jaquez Keyes 19-132 TD, Landon Wilson 8-49 TD, Amar Howard 4-48, Jon Wylie 8-12, Team 2-(-22)
PASSING —Wheelersburg: Eli Jones 5-10-0-26, Hunter Thomas 1-1-0-6; Ironton: Jon Wylie 1-10-3-16, Cole Freeman 0-1-0-0
RECEIVING—Wheelersburg: Josh Clark 4-18, Carson Williams 1-8, Eli Jones 1-6; Ironton: Landon Wilson 1-16
