WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — Wheelersburg's high school football game Saturday holds several areas of appeal.
The Pirates would love to avenge last year's 42-17 loss to West Lafayette Ridgewood in the regional championship, for that defeat snapped Wheelersburg's run of six consecutive regional title. The Pirates also cherish the thought of a potential regional title game matchup with fierce rival Ironton.
Mostly, though, Wheelersburg just wants to continue playing football. It will be able to do just that with a triumph at Ridgewood. The third-seeded Pirates (7-1) and second-seeded Generals (8-0) meet at 7 p.m. Saturday at Generals Stadium in a Division V, Region 19 semifinal. Top-seed Ironton (8-0) entertains No. 5 Harvest Prep (7-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the other semifinal.
Before last season, Wheelers burg had won all four of its games with Ridgewood, whose baseball team reached the state finals and basketball team made the Sweet 16 before losing to Fairland.
“There’s been a bad taste in our mouth since last year’s game," Pirates coach Rob Woodward said. "We’re extremely excited and ready for this opportunity.” said Woodward.
Wheelersburg makes the 3-hour, 30-minute drive to get another shot at Damon Tingle, a dynamic 6-foot-1, 161-pound junior speedster who completed 15 of 22 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns as he rushed for 93 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.
The Generals also return their offensive line intact from a team last lost to Ironton 24-14 in the 2019 regional championship.
Ridgewood scores 43 points and allows 7 per game. The Generals' common opponent with the Pirates is Oak Hill. Ridgewood beat the Oaks 49-7. Wheelersburg beat Oak Hill 52-7.