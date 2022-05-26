CHILLICOTHE, Ohio -- Wheelersburg scored 11 runs in the first inning of a 19-0 mauling of Tuscarawas Valley in a Division III, Region 11 softball semifinal Wednesday at Unioto High School.
Sydney Skiver highlighted the early outburst with a grand slam. She finished with six runs batted in. Caitie Boggs hit a three-run homer in the first inning. Boggs finished with four RBIs. Macee Eaton smashed two homers and drove in three runs.
Haley Myers went 3 for 4 and scored three runs. Lyndsay Heimbach and Brynley Preston each smacked two hits, with Heimbach knocking in two runs. Ryleigh Lang was 2 for 2. Andi Jo Howard earned the win, striking out six in five innings.
The Pirates (24-1) play Portsmouth West (26-2), which they beat 9-5 and 6-3 during the regular season, for the region championship and a berth in the state tournament at noon Saturday at Unioto.
LEWIS COUNTY 15, RACELAND 0: Cheyenne D'Spouza's home run in the second inning gave the Lions (31-5) all they needed in a victory over the Rams in the 16th Region championship game in West Liberty, Kentucky.
Lewis County scored eight runs in the inning to take control. D'Souza went 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Paige Weddington was 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Kelsi Tackett, Kiya Noble and Kayla Sullivan knocked in two runs apiece.
Lewis County moves on to the state tournament June 3 in Lexington vs. the winner from the 10th Region.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
