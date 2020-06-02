WHEELERSBURG, Ohio -- Players who smart and play hard tend to succeed.
That's what Brady Warren expects to do at Kentucky Christian University, where he signed to play soccer.
“I’m a hard worker and I play physical with a lot of knowledge of the game,” said Warren, a Wheelersburg High School standout. “I think I’ll be able to make my game fit perfectly.”
Warren, who also played baseball, will room with high school teammate Cole Ratcliff, who signed to play baseball for the Knights.
Warren said he chose KCU because it felt like home. Kentucky Christian's campus is 38 miles from Wheelersburg. He said everyone he met there treated him well.
Warren hopes to help the program immediately. The Knights went 4-13 last season. Warren is accustomed to success. Wheelersburg won Southern Ohio Division II soccer championships each of the last two seasons and went 18-2 in 2019 to finish runner-up in the district.
A defensive standout, Warren was an All-SOC selection last season when he was voted the league's defender of the year.
Kentucky Christian competes as an independent in NAIA and the National Christian Colleges Athletic Association.