WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — A familiar foe stands between Wheelersburg and a chance to play for a Division III state softball championship.
Cardington-Lincoln (24-4) takes on the top-ranked Pirates (25-1) at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Firestone Stadium in Akron.
The winner advances to the state title game at 7 p.m. Saturday against the winner of the semifinal battle between Massillon Tuslaw (20-5) and Casstown Miami East (22-4).
Wheelersburg defeated Cardington-Lincoln 10-1 in the 2017 state semifinals before falling to Warren Champion 5-1 in the championship.
“I expect it to be a great game,” Wheelersburg coach Teresa Ruby said.
The Pirates return nearly everyone from last year’s state runner-up team that lost to Sherwood Fairview 10-8 in the semifinals. The veteran squad is led by slugger Macee Eaton, who has smashed 19 home runs this year — sixth-most in a single season in state history — and 33 in two years. Wheelersburg also features dominant sophomore pitcher Andi Jo Howard.
Both players said they are confident heading into the state tournament.
“I think we can win it all,” Eaton said. “We have to play well like we’ve been playing, but we’re definitely good enough to do it.”
Howard agreed, adding that the Pirates’ combination of hitting, fielding and pitching is strong. Howard, though, said she’ll take nothing for granted.
“Everyone is good,” Howard said. “We have to keep playing together like we have been.”
Outfielders Caiti Boggs and Kierra Kennard, as well as third baseman Sydney Skyver, have proven extraordinary defensively and with the bat. Rileigh Lang is a power hitter. All those players, as well as Lyndsay Heimbach and Brynlee Preston back Eaton, who homered three times last week in a 9-2 region championship victory over Portsmouth West.
Wheelersburg won a state title in 2016 and has been a traditional state power.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.