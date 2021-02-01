The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Coal Grove's Elli Holmes (2) battles Ironton's Evan Williams for a rebound during a high school basketball game Dec. 14 at the Conley Center in Ironton. The Hornets are seeded fourth and the Fighting Tigers 16th in the Ohio Division III girls sectional tournament.

 RYAN FISCHER | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Wheelersburg (13-1) was seeded No. 1 in the Ohio Region 15, Division III girls high school basketball tournament.

The Pirates drew a bye and at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 are scheduled to take on the winner of the Feb. 13, 7 p.m. first-round sectional game featuring No. 16 Southeastern (8-8) and No. 17 Portsmouth West (6-6).

Fairland (14-1) drew the fourth seed and will play host to Lucasville Valley (2-9) at 7 p.m. Feb. 13, with the winner moving on to a 7 p.m. game Feb. 17 vs. the victory from the 7 p.m. Feb. 13 contest pitting 13th-seeded Chesapeake (11-6) against No. 20 South Point (5-8). No. 16 Ironton (6-8) visits No. 15 Lynchburg-Clay (9-9) at 7 p.m., Feb. 13, with the winner taking on either No. 31 Portsmouth (1-8) or No. 2 North Adams (13-1).

Fifth seed Coal Grove (16-1) entertains No. 28 Wellston (3-7) at 7 p.m. Feb. 13. The winner plays the victor from the Feb. 13, 7 p.m. game featuring Federal Hocking (11-5) and Piketon (5-7). No. 25 Rock Hill (4-13) plays No. 8 Fairfield (13-4).

Games will be played at the sites of the higher-seeded team, a change from past seasons because of COVID-19. Tickets for all games cost $10 each and must be purchased at www.ohsaa.org.

In Division II, Gallia Academy (5-7) was seeded 15th and will play host to No. 18 Athens (2-15) at 7 p.m., Dec. 15. That same time and date, No. 11 River Valley (9-6) visits sixth seed Greenfield McClain (13-3), and 12th-seeded Meigs (8-7) goes to No. 5 seed Fairfield Union (7-1).

In Division IV, No. 14 seed Ironton St. Joe (3-12) entertains No. 19 Southern (0-15) at 7 p.m., Feb. 15. On Feb. 20, No. 8 South Gallia (9-8) is home to ninth-seeded Green (6-2), and 10th-seeded Symmes Valley (8-5) plays at No. 7 Belpre (8-8), with the winner going to No. 3 Trimble (14-3) in the next round.

