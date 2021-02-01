HUNTINGTON — Wheelersburg (13-1) was seeded No. 1 in the Ohio Region 15, Division III girls high school basketball tournament.
The Pirates drew a bye and at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 are scheduled to take on the winner of the Feb. 13, 7 p.m. first-round sectional game featuring No. 16 Southeastern (8-8) and No. 17 Portsmouth West (6-6).
Fairland (14-1) drew the fourth seed and will play host to Lucasville Valley (2-9) at 7 p.m. Feb. 13, with the winner moving on to a 7 p.m. game Feb. 17 vs. the victory from the 7 p.m. Feb. 13 contest pitting 13th-seeded Chesapeake (11-6) against No. 20 South Point (5-8). No. 16 Ironton (6-8) visits No. 15 Lynchburg-Clay (9-9) at 7 p.m., Feb. 13, with the winner taking on either No. 31 Portsmouth (1-8) or No. 2 North Adams (13-1).
Fifth seed Coal Grove (16-1) entertains No. 28 Wellston (3-7) at 7 p.m. Feb. 13. The winner plays the victor from the Feb. 13, 7 p.m. game featuring Federal Hocking (11-5) and Piketon (5-7). No. 25 Rock Hill (4-13) plays No. 8 Fairfield (13-4).
Games will be played at the sites of the higher-seeded team, a change from past seasons because of COVID-19. Tickets for all games cost $10 each and must be purchased at www.ohsaa.org.
In Division II, Gallia Academy (5-7) was seeded 15th and will play host to No. 18 Athens (2-15) at 7 p.m., Dec. 15. That same time and date, No. 11 River Valley (9-6) visits sixth seed Greenfield McClain (13-3), and 12th-seeded Meigs (8-7) goes to No. 5 seed Fairfield Union (7-1).
In Division IV, No. 14 seed Ironton St. Joe (3-12) entertains No. 19 Southern (0-15) at 7 p.m., Feb. 15. On Feb. 20, No. 8 South Gallia (9-8) is home to ninth-seeded Green (6-2), and 10th-seeded Symmes Valley (8-5) plays at No. 7 Belpre (8-8), with the winner going to No. 3 Trimble (14-3) in the next round.