WHEELERSBURG, Ohio -- Scott and Maria Jolly likely will put a passel of miles on their vehicles the next four years.
The Wheelersburg couple saw their twin children, Aaron and Lauren, sign last week to play college sports. Aaron will play soccer at Mount Vernon Nazarene University, Lauren volleyball and track at the University of Rio Grande.
The roundtrip from Wheelersburg to Mount Vernon to Rio Grande is 333 miles.
While local college signings are plentiful, twins inscribing their names on National Letters of Intent aren't.
"I love the feel of knowing who is behind you and knowing who you are playing for," Lauren Jolly told the Portsmouth Daily Times of the coaches at Rio Grande. "Rio Grande gives me that small-town feel for both sports. All the coaches and staff I've met up at Rio are really nice. It sounded like the best fit for me."
Jolly was a first-team All-Southern Ohio Conference and second-team all-district performer in volleyball as a setter who helped Wheelersburg to the state tournament. She also is a two-time state qualifier in track as a member of the Pirates' 4 x 800-meter relay team. She also runs sprints and hurdles.
Aaron Jolly is Wheelersburg soccer's all-time leading scorer, with 117 goals. He said he felt wanted by Mount Vernon Nazarene.
"They really started the process early, and really stood out because they sounded like they wanted me to be a part of their program," Jolly said. "That was just completely different than what many other schools had to offer."
Jolly was a first-team all-state selection as a senior when he scored 48 goals to help Wheelersburg to a 21-1-1 record and the state tournament.