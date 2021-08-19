IRONTON — Trevon Pendleton and Rob Woodward aren’t into predictions.
The high school football coaches at Ironton and Wheelersburg, respectively, said they know prognosticating the performance of high school kids is folly. Both said they expect their players to give their best efforts when the Fighting Tigers play host to the Pirates at 7 p.m. Friday at Tanks Memorial Stadium in the season-opening game for both teams.
“We’re going to show up every day, work hard, control what we can control, and take care of what we can take care of,” Pendleton said. “This team does a very good job of that.”
Woodward expressed similar sentiments about his squad.
“Our kids continue to line up and bring everything they can to the table every single day,” said Woodward. “That’s all I can ask for as a coach.”
Ironton enters the contest ranked seventh in the state in Division V by the Columbus Dispatch. Wheelersburg is ranked ninth. Both teams are traditional powers with state championship trophies to display and aspirations for more.
The Tigers return a plethora of talent, with quarterback Tayden Carpenter heading a potent offense. Carpenter completed 79 of 134 passes for 1,331 yards and 19 touchdowns, with six interceptions, last season.
Ironton’s defense goes into the game with several new faces. Linebackers Reid Carrico (now at Ohio State) and Trever Carter (injured) no longer are available to plug holes, pressure quarterbacks and chase down running backs.
“Linebacker and secondary, you’ve got to replace a lot of guys with a lot of experience and a lot of guys who played a lot of football for us,” Pendleton said.
Seniors Angelo Washington and Jacob Sloan, juniors DeAngelo Weekly and Lincoln Barnes, and sophomore Noah Patterson, however, bring considerable talent to the linebacking corps. The defensive line features 6-foot, 300-pound tackle Nate Cochran and 6-2, 245-pound end Ashton Duncan, who committed to Miami (Ohio).
Landon Wilson is the lone returning starter in the secondary.
Wheelersburg comes in with a mere 11 seniors on its 72-player roster.
“Our theme this year is ‘Count On Me,’” Woodward said. “We have a smaller number of seniors, and they are recognizing that they have to count on some of those younger guys. Those younger guys are looking a those seniors to provide them with the leadership that they need.”
Braxton Sammons is a third-team All-Ohio kicker and punter. The Pirates hope to use him much more in the former role than the latter. Also back is third-team all-stater Josh Clark and special-mention pick Carson Williams at linebacker.
Wheelersburg figures to heavily rely on running backs Derrick Lattimore and Eli Swords, defensive end Caleb Arthur, wide receiver Cas Doerr, and wide receiver Eric Lattimore.
Eli Jones or Bryan Stamper will be the quarterback.
Woodward said he expects Ironton to be at its best.
“We’re always going to get everybody’s best game,” he said. “We have to make sure we’re ready for that each and every week.”