WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — Even politicians can’t shut down this pipeline.

The flow of track and field student-athletes from Wheelersburg High School to the University of Rio Grande continued Tuesday when thrower Nalah Kirkendall signed with the University of Rio Grande. Kirkendall is the seventh Pirate to sign with the RedStorm program in the last two years.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

