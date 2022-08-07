WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — Even politicians can’t shut down this pipeline.
The flow of track and field student-athletes from Wheelersburg High School to the University of Rio Grande continued Tuesday when thrower Nalah Kirkendall signed with the University of Rio Grande. Kirkendall is the seventh Pirate to sign with the RedStorm program in the last two years.
Kirkendall joins Wheelersburg graduates Natalie Brammer, Alyssa Dingess, Lauren Jolly, Karley Kouns, Justus Steward and Gabriel Whitley on the Rio Grande roster.
Kirkendall won the Southern Ohio Conference championship in the discus with a throw of 109 feet, 10 inches. Her victory gave Wheelersburg five consecutive league titles in the event. She has progressed rapidly, having thrown just three years. Kirkendall finished third in the Southeast District meet in Division II, with a heave of 106-10 before placing eight in the regional competition.
The 5-foot-10 Kirkendall, who said she plans to major in business, said she was inspired to throw by Steward, Kouns and former Pirates star Paige Emnet, who throws for the University of Findlay.
She said knowing so many people at Rio Grande and the welcoming nature of the team were key factors in choosing the RedStorm.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.