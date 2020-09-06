WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — Wheelersburg High School boys basketball star Carter McCorkle committed to play at Marietta College.
A rugged 6-foot-5, 195-pound senior forward/center, McCorkle is one of the better rebounders in southeastern Ohio and the Tri-State. He is a good enough athlete to also star in soccer.
“Marietta is the best fit for me because it’s the ideal place to continue my work on both my academic and athletic goals,” McCorkle said.
McCorkle led the Pirates to a 21-3 record and a spot in the Division III district semifinals, where they lost to Chesapeake.
McCorkle adds strength to a Pioneers squad that went 21-7 last season and finished 14-4 in the Ohio Athletic Conference. He said he looks forward to competing for playing time right away.
More immediately, McCorkle hopes to help Wheelersburg contend for a state title. The special mention all-Southeast District selection leads a veteran team.