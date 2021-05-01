ONA — Cabell Midland scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to defeat Hurricane 12-2 in high school softball on Friday.
The Knights led 4-0 before the Redskins scored twice in the top of the fourth.
Sydni Burko smashed a three-run home run. Hailey Rowe and Quinn Ballengee each drove in two runs. Addison Perdue went 3 for 3 and Maddie Meadows 2 for 3. Ballengee struck out five in earning the win.
HURRICANE 000 20 — 2 5 2
CABELL MIDLAND 202 8x — 12 10 0
Totten, Boggess (4) and Moon; Ballengee and Pelfrey.
Hitting: (H) E. Patterson 2-2, Boggess 2B, Meeks 3B; (CM) Burko HR 3 RBI, Perdue 3-3, Meadows 2-3, Roe 2B 2 RBI, Ballengee 2 RBI, Lucas 2B.
IRONTON 14, CHESAPEAKE 10: The Fighting Tigers (21-3 overall, 11-1 Ohio Valley Conference) clinched at least a share of the league championship with a victory over the visiting Panthers.
Kiandra Martin went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBI for Ironton, which can secure the title outright with a win Monday at Rock Hill. Holly Duty was 3 for 3 with two RBI, Emily Weber went 3 for 3 and Keegan Moore 2 for 5 with a homer and two RBI. For Chesapeake, Erikka Bowman went 2 for 2 with a homer and two RBI. Jaylen Adkins drove in three runs, Morgan Clark was 2 for 2 and Sydney Fuller 2 for 4.
CHESAPEAKE 100 122 4 — 10 10 3
IRONTON 402 413 x — 14 14 3
Webb, Clark (4) and Bishop; Sorbilli, Wallace (5) and Brammer.
Hitting: (C) Adkins 3 RBI, Bowman 2-2 2B HR 3 RBI, Fuller 2-4, Clark 2-2 2B; (I) Moore 2-5 HR 2 RBI, Weber 3-3, Martin 2-4 HR 3 RBI, Dutey 3-3 2 RBI.
LEWIS COUNTY 13, RUSSELL 0: The Lions improved to 11-1 with a triumph over the Red Devils (9-5) in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Emily Cole whiffed 11 and allowed one hit.
Baseball
IRONTON 7, CHESAPEAKE 3: Cameron Deere drove in two to help the host Tigers (17-3 overall, 11-1 OVC) beat the Panthers. Nate Bias went 2 for 2 and Trevor Kleinman 2 for 3 for Ironton. Kyle Howell earned the win. Travis Grim was 2 for 3 with two RBI for Chesapeake.
CHESAPEAKE 201 000 0 — 3 5 4
IRONTON 241 000 x — 7 9 0
Grim, Daniels (5) and Blankenship; Howell, Duncan (7) and Bias.
Hitting: (C) Daniels 2B, Grim 2-3 2 RBI, Brammer 2B; (I) Deere 2 RBI, Sloan 2B, Ashley 2B, Bias 2-2, Kleinman 2-3.
FAIRLAND 15, PORTSMOUTH 5: Niko Kiritsy went 2 for 3 with five RBI and Dacoda Chapman2 for 2 with four RBI to pace the Dragons (12-5 overall, 9-2 OVC) by the host Trojans.
Gavin Hunt went 3 for 3 for Fairland. Cooper Cummings was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Alex Rogers, who picked up the win, and Tyler Sammons each went 2 for 3. Zach Ward was 2 for 2 for with two RBI. Portsmouth.
FAIRLAND 580 11 — 15 14 3
PORTSMOUTH 111 20 — 5 8 3
Rogers and Cummings, T. Duncan, Ward (3) and Yerardi.
Hitting: (F) Hunt 3-3, Cummings 2-4 4 RBI, Kiritsy 2-3 5 RBI, Sammons 2-3, Rogers 2-3; (P) Ward 2-2 2 RBI.
SPRING VALLEY 16, PARKERSBURG 0: Grant Stratton struck out eight and pitched a shutout as the Timberwolves routed the Big Reds.
Bryson Hayton went 3 for 3 and drove in five runs. Hank Hinchman had three hits. Luke Stollings, Cade Cole and Stratton had two hits apiece.
PIKEVILLE 18, ASHLAND 0: Tait Lakin pitched a no-hitter as the Panthers (8-6) walloped the Tomcats (6-8) in the Derby Classic in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
Jake Heineman reached on an error to break up the perfect game bid.