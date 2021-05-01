The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210502-hds-hsroundup.jpg
Buy Now

Burko

ONA — Cabell Midland scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to defeat Hurricane 12-2 in high school softball on Friday.

The Knights led 4-0 before the Redskins scored twice in the top of the fourth.

Sydni Burko smashed a three-run home run. Hailey Rowe and Quinn Ballengee each drove in two runs. Addison Perdue went 3 for 3 and Maddie Meadows 2 for 3. Ballengee struck out five in earning the win.

HURRICANE 000 20 — 2 5 2

CABELL MIDLAND 202 8x — 12 10 0

Totten, Boggess (4) and Moon; Ballengee and Pelfrey.

Hitting: (H) E. Patterson 2-2, Boggess 2B, Meeks 3B; (CM) Burko HR 3 RBI, Perdue 3-3, Meadows 2-3, Roe 2B 2 RBI, Ballengee 2 RBI, Lucas 2B.

IRONTON 14, CHESAPEAKE 10: The Fighting Tigers (21-3 overall, 11-1 Ohio Valley Conference) clinched at least a share of the league championship with a victory over the visiting Panthers.

Kiandra Martin went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBI for Ironton, which can secure the title outright with a win Monday at Rock Hill. Holly Duty was 3 for 3 with two RBI, Emily Weber went 3 for 3 and Keegan Moore 2 for 5 with a homer and two RBI. For Chesapeake, Erikka Bowman went 2 for 2 with a homer and two RBI. Jaylen Adkins drove in three runs, Morgan Clark was 2 for 2 and Sydney Fuller 2 for 4.

CHESAPEAKE 100 122 4 — 10 10 3

IRONTON 402 413 x — 14 14 3

Webb, Clark (4) and Bishop; Sorbilli, Wallace (5) and Brammer.

Hitting: (C) Adkins 3 RBI, Bowman 2-2 2B HR 3 RBI, Fuller 2-4, Clark 2-2 2B; (I) Moore 2-5 HR 2 RBI, Weber 3-3, Martin 2-4 HR 3 RBI, Dutey 3-3 2 RBI.

LEWIS COUNTY 13, RUSSELL 0: The Lions improved to 11-1 with a triumph over the Red Devils (9-5) in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Emily Cole whiffed 11 and allowed one hit.

Baseball

IRONTON 7, CHESAPEAKE 3: Cameron Deere drove in two to help the host Tigers (17-3 overall, 11-1 OVC) beat the Panthers. Nate Bias went 2 for 2 and Trevor Kleinman 2 for 3 for Ironton. Kyle Howell earned the win. Travis Grim was 2 for 3 with two RBI for Chesapeake.

CHESAPEAKE 201 000 0 — 3 5 4

IRONTON 241 000 x — 7 9 0

Grim, Daniels (5) and Blankenship; Howell, Duncan (7) and Bias.

Hitting: (C) Daniels 2B, Grim 2-3 2 RBI, Brammer 2B; (I) Deere 2 RBI, Sloan 2B, Ashley 2B, Bias 2-2, Kleinman 2-3.

FAIRLAND 15, PORTSMOUTH 5: Niko Kiritsy went 2 for 3 with five RBI and Dacoda Chapman2 for 2 with four RBI to pace the Dragons (12-5 overall, 9-2 OVC) by the host Trojans.

Gavin Hunt went 3 for 3 for Fairland. Cooper Cummings was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Alex Rogers, who picked up the win, and Tyler Sammons each went 2 for 3. Zach Ward was 2 for 2 for with two RBI. Portsmouth.

FAIRLAND 580 11 — 15 14 3

PORTSMOUTH 111 20 — 5 8 3

Rogers and Cummings, T. Duncan, Ward (3) and Yerardi.

Hitting: (F) Hunt 3-3, Cummings 2-4 4 RBI, Kiritsy 2-3 5 RBI, Sammons 2-3, Rogers 2-3; (P) Ward 2-2 2 RBI.

SPRING VALLEY 16, PARKERSBURG 0: Grant Stratton struck out eight and pitched a shutout as the Timberwolves routed the Big Reds.

Bryson Hayton went 3 for 3 and drove in five runs. Hank Hinchman had three hits. Luke Stollings, Cade Cole and Stratton had two hits apiece.

PIKEVILLE 18, ASHLAND 0: Tait Lakin pitched a no-hitter as the Panthers (8-6) walloped the Tomcats (6-8) in the Derby Classic in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.

Jake Heineman reached on an error to break up the perfect game bid.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you