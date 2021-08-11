CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Chesapeake High School football star Nick Burns is a wrestler and thrower.
Burns throws opponents out of the way and wrestles ball carriers to the ground. The 6-foot, 280-pound senior is a standout wrestler, as well as a shot put and discus thrower. He has garnered all-district honors on the mat and in the throwing circle, but football is where he has excelled even more.
A special-mention all-Ohio Division V selection and first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference pick also was a first-team All Tri-State selection by The Herald-Dispatch.
The H-D honor is impressive in that it encompasses schools of all sizes, meaning Burns was joined on the first team by players from large schools such as Cabell Midland, Huntington High and Spring Valley.
“I’d like to play in college,” Burns said. “Right now I’m focused on our season.”
Chesapeake went 2-5 last season, 2-4 in OVC play. Burns said he thinks the Panthers will be improved this season, which begins at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at Southern.
“I know a lot of people don’t think we’ll be very good,” Burns said. “I think we will. I think we’ll be a lot better than people might think. We lost some good players, but we have some good ones.”
Burns might be the best of the lot. Strong, quick, smart and aggressive, he is a force at guard and on the defensive line.
Chesapeake coach Todd Knipp said he is impressed with Burns.
“Nick will be a four-year starter for us,” Knipp said. “He’s a great kid to have on the field. He’s a hard worker and does things right.”
Knipp said Burns makes his job easier.
“He helps the other kids out when they need it,” Knipp said. “He’s a three-sport athlete, a wrestler and he throws the shot and discus for us in the spring. He’s a tremendous football player.”
