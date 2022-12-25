LLOYD, Ky. — Rachel Bush scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Greenup County (6-3) to a 48-27 victory over South Point Thursday in high school girls basketball.
Emily Maynard scored 13 points for the Musketeers. Kennedy Spencer chipped in 12 points.
RUSSELL 86, GREENWOOD 54: Bella Quinn scored 18 points as the Red Devils beat the Gators in the Queen of the Commonwealth tournament at Bullitt East High in Mt. Washington, Kentucky. Shaelynn Steele scored 15 points, Kennedy Darnell 11 and Gabby Oborne 10 for Russell (5-6). Louisville Manual beat Bowling Green 54-47 in the championship game.
BATH COUNTY 54, RACELAND 31: Makenna Day and Ashtyn Barrett scored 16 point each to lead the Wildcats (6-4) by the Rams in the Owingsville, Kentucky. Jerricka Norris scored 10 for Bath County. Barrett pulled down 10 rebounds. Nim Maynard led Raceland (4-7) with 16 points.
HERITAGE ACADEMY 71, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 48: Trent Stone scored 21 points and Cade Holtman 20 as the Eagles (8-3) clobbered the Royals in the Berea Holiday Classic. Elisha Schulz scored 14 points and Cameron Baker snagged 10 rebounds. Christian Blevins scored 20 points, John VanHoose 15 and Collin Wilburn 13 for Rose Hill Christian (1-8). Wilburn snared 10 rebounds.
