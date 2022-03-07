ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Amelia Butler encourages Fairland High School's sports fans to make noise.
"All you Dragons, get on your feet," she shouts with the rest of the school's cheerleaders. "What we say, you repeat. Green! White!"
Butler, though, doesn't hear what the fans say, no matter how loud they are. The junior is deaf.
"It's very difficult," Butler said. "My hearing aid works like a microphone. The crowd is like an echo. It's pretty hard, but I can manage."
Butler's teammates pass down the line to her what cheer they're doing next. She reads their lips and joins in. Butler, who moved to the Fairland district from PikeView High in Princeton, West Virginia, said she's thankful for the people at her new school.
"I like it here a lot," said Butler, who also is a sprinter and hurdler on the track team. "I have better opportunities, better academics, and can be on the cheer team. Everyone is very helpful. I'm very thankful to have this opportunity."
When she was a toddler, Butler and her mom Tabetha visited several doctors who ran tests that Amelia passed because even at that age she was adept at lipreading. A specialist eventually concluded she was deaf. She received a cochlear implant, but that and hearing aids do only so much.
"The hearing aids help, but basically I read lips," Butler said, adding she knows some sign language and is taking Spanish this year. "Spanish is stressful. It's hard because I can't hear."
Butler dates Fairland football and basketball standout Steeler Leep, a junior drawing college recruiters' attention as a defensive back. In January, when Leep's dad, Rusty, died after a long bout with cancer, Butler was there for him. It turns out she's a good listener.
"I admire Steeler," Butler said. "It was hard. I was there for him, listening, giving him space. It's a long process. I loved Mr. Leep. He was very inspirational to me. I really wish I knew him more. I only knew him for two months."
Leep's mom, Shawna, is Fairland's cheerleading coach. Coach Leep said Butler has earned her spot on the sideline and is an inspiration to all who know her.
"She is such a hard worker and has overcome so much to be not just a varsity cheerleader, but a great one," Shawna Leep said. "She has to block out the crowd, refs, fans, players and buzzers to zone in on cheers as they are started. She has excellent tumbling and jumps and her enthusiasm and school pride is all over her face with that smile."
God and school are important to Butler. She was baptized when she was 8 and attends Finley Chapel for church. Butler boasts a 4.3 grade-point average and said she hopes to become a private investigator or work for the FBI, where her lipreading skills could be an asset.
Butler said she's excited to cheer for Fairland's boys basketball team (20-5) when it takes on Columbus Africentric (22-5) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Division III, Region 11 semifinals at Ohio University's Convocation Center in Athens.
"I never put myself down because of my disability," Butler said. "I embrace it a lot. If I can do cheerleading, I can overcome anything. I'm very thankful for my cheer team. They are so supportive. It gives me self confidence. Cheerleading is something where I can be myself. I can express myself. "