A celebration of life to remember legendary Ceredo-Kenova High School coach Carl Ward will take place at 6 p.m. June 13 at Ward-Craycraft Stadium in Kenova.
The remembrance will take place on what would have been Ward’s 92nd birthday.
Ward, who coached the Wonders to 10 state football championships, died in December.
Ward also coached the wonders to two state titles in boys basketball and one in track in 28 years. His football teams reached the playoffs 16 times and went 23-6, 10-3 in championship games. Ward’s football teams went 244-61-1, with state titles in 1963, 1965, 1967, 1971, 1974, 1975, 1978, 1980, 1981 and 1983.
Ward was elected to the West Virginia Sports Writers Hall of Fame in 1994, his first year on the ballot.
CONDOLENCES: Prayer is requested for the family and friends of Fleming County baseball player Buddy Morgan and Herbert Hoover football player Frank Early. Both were killed in recent car crashes.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Fairland baseball standout Dacoda Chapman signed with Alice Lloyd College, as did Chesapeake girls basketball star Maddie Ward.
Huntington High pitcher Gabe Carter and catcher Braeden Gaul signed with the University of Rio Grande. Highlanders’ infielder Justin Legg signed with Kentucky Christian University. Drexel offered Man High School 6-foot-7 basketball guard Austin Ball a scholarship.
Hurricane offensive lineman Garrett Green signed a preferred walk-on offer with Marshall. Wheelersburg wide receiver/defensive back Josh Clark visited Wittenberg. His teammate, wide receiver Matthew Miller, signed with Georgetown College.
East Carter soccer star Ethan Miller signed with Marshall. Portsmouth West’s Rodney Moore signed with Shawnee State. Huntington High basketball player Mehki Barlow committed to West Virginia Wesleyan. Wheelersburg football standout Ian Fannin committed to Marietta College.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Boyd County’s Kenzi Robinson drove in two runs on the same sacrifice fly in a game against Bath County. Winfield’s Maci Boggess threw a perfect game against Point Pleasant. Ironton’s Keegan Moore struck out her 500th career batter.
Wheelersburg’s baseball team turned a rare 4-6-2 double play against Portsmouth. St. Albans softball pitchers Kendall Stoffel and Tayven Stephenson combined to no-hit Independence and give the Red Devils a 24-0 record, their first unbeaten season in program history.
Boyd County’s Haylee Thornsberry hit an inside-the-park grand slam against Rowan County on Friday. Wheelersburg’s softball team hit five home runs in a game three times this season. Summers County beat Pocahontas County 31-3 in baseball. Green County’s Trenton Hannah broke the program record in the discus with a heave of 150 feet.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Russell High School tennis star Kierstin Hensley of Shawnee State was named a NAIA All-American.
Hurricane baseball pitcher Ismael Borrero hit six St. Albans batters in seven innings. Maggie Pertee, daughter of former Marshall defensive back Eugene Pertee and niece of former Thundering Herd baseball star Larry Verbage, committed to Eastern Kentucky University.
Todd Gilliland is the new head football coach at Portsmouth West. He was a Senators’ assistant the last four seasons and former head coach at Sciotoville East. Former South Point and Sciotoville East head football coach James Gifford has rejoined the staff at Coal Grove.
Spring Valley’s Ciara Riner won a girls freestyle national championship in wrestling. Kacie Mullins is the new head volleyball coach at Russell. Brad Greene is Ashland’s new boys golf coach. Former Fairland runner Jessica Price of Shawnee State was named a NAIA All-American in two events.
Huntington High boys basketball coach Ty Holmes received from the Neighboring Initiative Charitable Trust Foundation the Stephen L. Ferguson Man of the Year Award for inspirational leadership. Wheelersburg sent eight different programs to the Ohio Sweet 16 in the 2020-2021 school year.
Former Marshall linebacker John Grace has joined Cabell Midland’s football staff as an assistant coach, as has former Knights quarterback and West Virginia State basketball player Jovaun Light. Huntington High’s girls and Parkersburg’s boys won Mountain State Athletic Conference track titles.
Cabell Midland golfers Taylor Sargent and Jack Michael won girls and boys championships, respectively, Friday at the first Calloway Junior Golf Tour event of the season at the Greenbrier. Former Hurricane baseball player Tyler Cox is transferring from Marshall to Eckerd College.
Former Lawrence County baseball star Jackson Feltner of Morehead State was named Ohio Valley Conference freshman of the year.