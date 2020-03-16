DALLAS — Conference USA canceled all spring sports competition for the 2020 season on Monday.

“Effective immediately by a unanimous vote of the Conference USA Board of Directors, all spring sport competition and championships have been canceled,” Tim McNamara, the league’s director of communications, wrote in an e-mail received at 9 p.m. Monday.

On March 12, the conference suspended spring play for baseball, softball, tennis and track and field. The NCAA already had canceled its spring sports national championships.

The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports impacted by the coronavirus, meaning student-athletes who have participated in spring sports this season will now be granted another year of collegiate eligibility.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.