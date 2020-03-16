DALLAS — Conference USA canceled all spring sports competition for the 2020 season on Monday.
“Effective immediately by a unanimous vote of the Conference USA Board of Directors, all spring sport competition and championships have been canceled,” Tim McNamara, the league’s director of communications, wrote in an e-mail received at 9 p.m. Monday.
On March 12, the conference suspended spring play for baseball, softball, tennis and track and field. The NCAA already had canceled its spring sports national championships.
The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports impacted by the coronavirus, meaning student-athletes who have participated in spring sports this season will now be granted another year of collegiate eligibility.