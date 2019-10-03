DALLAS — Tickets for the 2020 Conference USA men’s and women’s basketball championships are now available, the conference announced Wednesday.

The tournaments this year, presented by Baylor Scott & White Sports Performance Center at The Star, will be March 11-14 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

This year, tickets will be available for single sessions of the tournament ahead of the event along with the standard all-session ticket options.

Single-session ticket prices range from $20-$65 or $125 for the all-session ticket for access to every game. Students at C-USA schools may contact their school’s ticket office for student tickets and prices.

More information is available at C-USA’s basketball championship website.

