HUNTINGTON -- One thing already known is that Marshall, Southern Miss and Old Dominion will be leaving Conference USA sooner than July 1, 2023, to join the Sun Belt, along with Colonial Athletic Association member James Madison.
What is still unknown is how much sooner those teams will leave for the Sun Belt Conference.
Discussions are ongoing as to whether those programs will leave in time for the 2022-23 season, which would mean a July 2022 exit -- one year earlier than anticipated originally.
On Thursday, Conference USA issued a statement in response to speculation that the move of those teams may happen a year early.
"Conference USA acknowledges reports of three of our members prematurely departing," the statement said. "We fully expect everyone to follow our bylaws and honor their contractual obligations through the 2022-23 academic year. All fourteen members will continue to be eligible for conference championships and the postseason opportunities Conference USA provides."
After Conference USA's statement on Thursday, Action Network's Brett McMurphy reported that the four schools exiting for the Sun Belt were "exploring possibility" of joining in time for the 2022-23 school year, which is something Marshall Athletic Director Jeff O'Malley had previously confirmed with The Herald-Dispatch in a 2022 look-ahead last month.
"The Sun Belt move, we hope, is going to be a reality," O'Malley said in the HD Media interview. "We’re still in some discussion about when that’s going to take place, but we should have a decision on that relatively soon."
If the teams are to make a move prior to the 2022-23 season, the logistics would likely need to be worked out within the next month or so -- at least for football.
The Sun Belt typically releases its schedule for the upcoming season by March 1.
Given the time it takes to work out the schedule with television partners, it is likely that an announcement would need to come in ample time to allow those discussions to take place.
Should those Conference USA schools stay until the 2023-24 school year, Thursday's statement made clear that those schools would be eligible for league championships in 2022-23.
That is not the case for James Madison, which was locked out of Colonial Athletic Association championships once the announcement was made the Dukes would leave for the Sun Belt.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
