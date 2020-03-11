FRISCO, Texas — Fans who got in to see Wednesday’s action at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, may not be as lucky for the remainder of the week’s Conference USA Tournament.
On Wednesday evening, Conference USA announced restrictions to the number of individuals allowed on-site in response to the coronavirus — also known as COVID-19 — at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
According to a release by Conference USA, the league will implement a restricted attendance procedure for the remainder of the tournament.
Starting Thursday, only those with the official team party, student-athlete family, credentialed media, television and radio crews and essential personnel will be admitted. The event will be closed to the general public.
The decision was announced just as Marshall’s men’s basketball team was getting ready to take the floor for its 10 p.m. contest with UTEP — the last game of the first day of the tournament.
Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick said he supported the decision by the league to take a precautionary approach.
“The health and safety of the student-athletes and fans is our No. 1 priority,” Hamrick said. “The right thing to do has been implemented to work toward.”
Hamrick added that the limitations will not affect Marshall’s travel party as much as other member institutions within the conference — teams such as No. 1 men’s seed North Texas, who is less than 20 minutes away from the venue.
Fans who traveled from Huntington to Frisco to see the Herd’s men’s and women’s teams said the decision leaves them in a wait-and-see situation.
Those who made the trip and were in attendance for Wednesday’s games wanted the opportunity to see their team in each phase of its run.
“I think I should be able to decide if I want to put myself at that risk to come to a game,” said Huntington’s Trish Nash. “I don’t think a decision should be made for me. I think I should make that decision. If I bought the ticket, paid to get here, paid for a hotel, that ought to be your decision if you want to take that chance.”
It is not immediately known whether Marshall fans will be hindered, based on numbers from those at the tournament on the first day, but the frustration of the situation was not isolated to the Herd contingent.
Fans from Western Kentucky have been impacted and could potentially have travel plans without seeing either of their teams perform at all because the Hilltoppers men’s and women’s teams each had a bye in the first round.
While the loss in costs of travel was unfortunate for many fans, it was the norm around all of college athletics Wednesday.
The response around collegiate athletics came after the NCAA announced earlier Wednesday that the NCAA Tournament would be played without fans, which came in response to the World Health Organization naming the coronavirus as a pandemic.
“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a release. “This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”
The NCAA’s decision caused a trickle-down effect among many conferences within the organization.
The Ivy League went as far as to cancel all spring sports in response to the WHO findings and NCAA decision.
Emmert’s decision to continue with the NCAA Tournament without fans also had a trickle-down effect with conferences maintaining their conference tournaments instead of canceling them.
If there had been no NCAA Tournament, the conference tournaments would have likely also been eliminated.
Lower-tier tournaments are expected to be canceled, following the pattern set by the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) on Wednesday.
The impact continued to be felt around the sports world long into Wednesday night. The NBA announced late Wednesday that it would suspend its regular season and use the time off to figure out its next steps due to the influx of international players and travel.
In football, Ohio State and Michigan announced they were canceling the annual spring game and suspending football recruiting amid the outbreak.
As Marshall’s women’s basketball team was wrapping up a 71-67 overtime win over Southern Miss, Marshall University announced that it was transitioning to distance instruction to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus.
Marshall will suspend in-person classes next week (March 16-20), which will lead the university into its spring break. The extra time is being allotted so that teachers can plan for the transition into online instruction, which will be available through the school’s website.
The university will begin delivering non-face-to-face instruction March 30 and continue as such until at least April 13.