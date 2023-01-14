ONA — The Marshall University women’s golf team added a future history teacher who can dance.
Cabell Midland High School star golfer Taylor Sargent, who said she plans to become a history professor, signed Friday to play for Marshall University.
“Marshall had everything I wanted and needed,” said Sargent, a competitive dancer until she scrapped the activity for golf as a middle schooler.
“It was kind of obvious. I’m just glad to have the opportunity to be on the team. If I get to play, I’ll be happy. If I don’t get to play, I’ll work harder.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to play D-I golf. It’s crazy.”
A Class AAA all-stater in co-ed golf, Sargent is a two-time girls state tournament individual medalist who finished second to Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins this season.
She was a top-40 finisher at the Girls National High School Invitational in Pinehurst, North Carolina, and has excelled in tournaments throughout the country.
Knights coach Matt Stead he’s proud of Sargent.
“When she came in as a freshman, we knew she’d be good, but whether she’d be a Division I athlete, that’s hard to say,” Stead said.
“She’s worked hard and done everything asked of her. She’s challenged herself playing tournaments all over the country, worked her butt off in the offseason and got better. There was never a year where she regressed.”
Sargent considered other schools, but found Marshall offered everything she wanted. An avid reader, Sargent credited her sister Madison for leading her to the links.
“I wouldn’t have been playing if it wasn’t for her,” Sargent said of Madison, who is eight years her elder. “When she played (at Milton Middle School), I got bored and didn’t want to sit and watch her, so I decided to hit balls. I loved it.”
Sargent also loves history.
“It’s fun,” she said. “I find it all interesting. I like how everything has cause and effect and you can see that.”
A three-time All-Mountain State Athletic Conference selection, Sargent will play for Thundering Herd coach Brooke Burkammer, who competed at Cabell Midland before starring in the Big South Conference with Campbell University from 2012 through 2015.
“I’m thankful for the sport and everybody who has helped me along the way,” Sargent said. “I’m thankful for coach Burkhammer for giving me this opportunity. I wouldn’t be here without her.”
Sargent said being recruited was fun for a while, but the process wore on her.
“I feel relief,” Sargent said. “I’m happy. I’m glad it’s all settled and done. It was nerve-wracking. The first part was fun, but at the end I just wanted to be done with this.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
