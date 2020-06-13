ONA — Tierdin Berry’s college recruiting went from zero offers to seven in a matter of a few weeks.
Last week, Berry committed to the University of Pikeville.
“The recruiting process for me was very slow at first,” said Berry, a Class AAA all-state linebacker. “Then it picked up after the great season I had.”
Berry, 6 feet, 185 pounds, drew strong interest from Wilmington and Glenville State, and considered both, along with others.
“It was fun to go out to the colleges and get to see their athletic departments and meet all the coaches who were very interested in me and what I had to offer,” Berry said.
UPike, though, impressed Berry more than the others.
“I chose UPike because of the love and partnership the coaching staff showed me and my family when we went on the visit,” Berry said. “It’s just an all around well-made program and a place I could see myself succeed not only on the field but also academically.”
Berry said he plans to major in athletic training or something else in the sports medicine field to stay in sports after his playing days end. He has played football, his only varsity sport, since youth leagues.
Keeping sharp for football has been a challenge thanks to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Still, Berry has found a way to stay in shape.
“My workouts are strict,” Berry said. “I work out six days a week.”
One day of workouts consists of rehabbing-type exercises such as stretches, yoga, running or band workouts. The other days he works out with his dad, John, and brothers Tyler and Brennen on a “crazy concoction” of 300 pounds of free weights they built on their back porch. His mom, Amber, makes sure the guys don’t overdo it.
In his free time, Berry said he likes to fish, swim and “have good times” with people around him. Football, though, holds a strong grip on his interests.
“I never really had something to look forward to as a kid other than football,” Berry said. “So becoming a college athlete is a dream come true not only for me but my family.”