HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland High School’s boys and girls basketball teams are ranked No. 2 in their respective classes in Associated Press polls released Monday.
The Knights boys (8-0) are a unanimous second to University (9-1), which garnered 10 first-place votes and 100 points. Cabell Midland picked up 90 points to outdistance No. 3 Morgantown (8-1) by 12. Wheeling Park (7-2, 72) is fourth and Martinsburg (5-2, 57) fifth.
Hedgesville (9-2, 45) is No;. 6, followed in the top 10 by George Washington (6-3, 37); South Charleston (6-2, 23); Huntington High (5-3, 17) and Parkersburg South (5-3, 14). St. Albans, Woodrow Wilson and Jefferson received votes.
Chapmanville (9-1, 100) is a unanimous pick at the top of Class AA. Shady Spring (9-0, 88) is second, with Poca (9-1, 81) third; Bluefield (7-2, 69) fourth; and Logan (7-3, 55) fifth.
North Marion (8-0) is sixth, followed in the top 10 by Robert C. Byrd (4-2, 34); Bridgeport (5-2, 24); Lincoln County (9-2, 21); and Westside (6-2, 17). Lincoln County moved up one spot from last week. Braxton County, Frankfort and Man also picked up votes.
In Class A, Williamstown (9-0) earned nine of 10 first-place votes and 99 points, with No. 2 Charleston Cathlolic (6-1, 84) receiving the other. Wheeling Central (8-3, 73) is third, Parkersburg Catholic (6-1, 67) fourth; Greater Beckley Christian (6-3, 62) fifth; Greenbrier West (6-0, 45) sixth; Huntington St. Joe (6-2, 36) seventh; Clay-Battelle (8-1, 31) eighth; and Magnolia (7-2, 19) and Clarksburg Notre Dame (5-3, 19) tied for ninth.
In girls Class AAA, Wheeling Park (10-0, 85) was picked No. 1 by six voters. Cabell Midland (10-0, 76) earned one first-place vote for a second-place tie with Greenbrier East (9-1, 74). Parkersburg (7-5, 69) received two first-place votes and is fourth. South Charleston (7-1, 53) rounds out the top five.
Huntington High (7-2, 41) is sixth, followed by Woodrow Wilson (5-1, 38); George Washington (5-3, 28); University (7-4, 17) and Martinsburg (5-1, 9).
Preston and Musselman received votes.
In Class AA, North Marion (9-0, 90) received all nine first-place votes. Winfield (8-1, 79) is second, followed in the top five by Frankfort (9-1, 64); Wayne (9-1, 62) and Fairmont Senior (7-2, 61).
Lincoln (5-2, 40) is sixth; Nitro (7-3, 23) seventh; Chapmanville (9-2, 17) eighth; Westside (7-3, 15) ninth and PikeView (6-4, 14) 10th.
Braxton County, Lincoln County, Wyoming East and Petersburg also picked up votes.
In Class A, Huntington St. Joe (12-0, 90) is a unanimous No. 1. Parkersburg Catholic (9-0, 81) is the No. 2 pick on every ballot. Summers County (8-2, 66) is third; Pocahontas County (8-3, 57) fourth and Gilmer County (9-2, 50) fifth. Wheeling Central (6-6, 45) is No. 7, followed in the top 10 by Tug Valley (7-3, 34); Tucker County (6-3, 24); Williamstown (7-3, 23) and St. Mary’s (5-2, 14).
Weirton Madonna, Midland Trail and Magnolia made their way on to some ballots.
OHIO POLL: Fairland moved into the Ohio AP Poll top 10 in Division III.
The Dragons (12-1, 33) picked up one first-place vote and are No. 10, two spots behind Wheelersburg (8-2, 52).
The Pirates tumbled from No. 1 after losses to Ironton (56-47) and Waverly (67-58). Fairland moved into the top 10 after a 49-point victory over Rock Hill and a 21-point triumph over Waverly.
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10-2, 144) earned seven first-place nods to top the poll. Versailles (12-0, 135) was top-ranked on six ballotts to place second. Ottawa-Glandorf (11-0, 132) picked up two first-place votes to rank third. Cincinnati Deer Park (11-1, 86) received one first-place vote to rank fourth, one spot ahead of Oak Hill (11-1, 85).
Fairview Park Fairview (10-1, 74) is sixth; Willard (10-1, 54) seventh; Wheelersburg eighth; Mantua Crestwood (9-1, 36) ninth and Fairland 10th.
Chesapeake received votes and 15 points.
In Division IV, New Boston (11-1, 127) is ranked No. 1 and picked up three first-place votes. Nine other teams also received first-place votes.
Cincinnati Moeller (10-1, 177) is No. 1 in Division I. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary’s (8-3, 176) is top-ranked in Division II, where Jackson received votes.
KENTUCKY POLL: Ashland (17-0, 84) is No. 4 in the boys poll.
The Tomcats received one first-place vote and trail John Hardin (16-0, 128); Louisville Male (13-3, 103); and Lexington Catholic (15-1, 93). Ashland and Louisville Ballard (12-2, 72) round out the top five.
Elizabethtown (12-0, 54) is sixth, followed by Covington Catholic (12-3, 53); Madisonville-North Hopkins (14-3, 50); Collins (13-3, 25); and Fort Thomas Highlands (14-1, 14).
Louisville Sacred Heart tops the girls poll.