ONA — Cabell Midland opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run that developed into a 19-point lead as the Knights rolled to a 57-35 win over visiting Ripley on Saturday.
The Vikings held a 15-14 lead after the first period and led by as many as three after a Ty Johnson field goal but Cabell Midland recaptured the lead on a 3-pointer by Corey Sweeney and never looked back.
By halftime the Knights built a 29-21 lead behind eight points in the quarter by Dominic Schmidt.
Then Cabell Midland put Ripley behind it.
The third quarter opened with a 3-pointer from the Knights’ 6-8 center Sean Marcum. K.K. Siebert hit a field goal before Schmidt hit another triple before Carter Casto got the Vikings a field goal with 6:20 to play in the period.
With 2:30 to play in the game both teams had put in its reserves and junior varsity players as Cabell Midland built a 19-point lead.
The deficit for Ripley grew to 20 points after Marcum converted on two of his free throws with 3:32 to play in the game. Marcum was 5-of-5 from the foul line and had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Marcum’s presence under the basket was a plus for Cabell Midland as Ripley was able to match its size with Johnson and his younger brother Luke.
Ty Johnson led the Vikings with nine points in the game while Luke and Christopher Robertson each had eight points for Ripley.
Sophomore guard Chandler Schmidt led Cabell Midland scorers with 14 points despite an off-night shooting. The elder Schmidt finished 6-of-15 from the floor plus 1-of-1 at the foul line.
The younger Schmidt was tallied nine points on the night with three 3-pointers.
Siebert finished with 10 points to give Cabell Midland three players in double-figure scoring.
Cabell Midland now sits at 5-0 with a Jan. 3 contest at Spring Valley, the defending Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 champion looming.
Ripley dropped to 3-3 on the season overall and hosts Huntington on Jan. 3
RIPLEY 15 6 6 8 — 35: T. Johnson 9, Robertson 8, L. Johnson 8, Schall 2, Casto 6, Hall 2.
CABELL MIDLAND 14 15 17 11 — 57: C. Schmidt 14, D. Schmidt 9, Siebert 10, Riggio 5, Marcum 12, Sweeney 3, Roberts 4.