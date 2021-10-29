RIPLEY, W.Va. -- Ryan Holmes scored to give Cabell Midland a 1-0 victory over Hurricane in the Class AAA, Region IV boys high school soccer championship game at Cedar Lakes.
The Knights (12-7-1) take a No. 3 seed into the state tournament against second seed Morgantown (14-6) Friday night at the YMCA Youth Sports Complex Friday in Beckley. The Knights and Mohigans are slated to play 30 minutes after the 5 p.m. semifinal featuring No. 1 George Washington (20-1-1) and No. 4 Washington (13-3-3). The championship game is set for Saturday.
Hurricane finished 17-5-1
Volleyball
BOYD COUNTY 3, RUSSELL 0: Taylor Bartrum was named most valuable player of the Kentucky 16th Region volleyball tournament after leading the Lions to a sweep of the Red Devils in the championship game at Greenup County High School.
Bartrum scored 15 points and made 15 kills to lead Boyd County to a 25-14, 25-15, 25-16 victory. She was joined on the all-tournament team by teammate Audrey Biggs, who scored 11 points and made 10 kills. Morgan Lewis had 14 points and 13 kills, and Emma Sparks 14 points and 10 kills.
Sadie Hill scored 10 points for Russell (26-10).
Boyd County (33-1) entertains 15th Region champion Floyd Central (24-6) at 7 p.m., Monday, in the first round of the state tournament. The winner plays the victor from Oldham County (15-14) and Louisville Mercy (27-10) at 7 p.m., Friday, at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, Kentucky.
Girls soccer
EASTERN BROWN 4, WHEELERSBURG 1: The Warriors (14-1-2) overcame a 1-0 deficit to defeat the Pirates in a Division III district championship game at Raidiger Field in Waverly, Ohio.
Jocelyn Tilley scored on a free kick at 29:44 to give Wheelersburg (14-3-2) the lead. Bailey Dotson scored off a McKenzie Dotson assist eight minutes later to tie it. Mary Litzinger's goal at 61:38 was the game winner. Rylie Leonard and Bailey Dotson added goals late.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.