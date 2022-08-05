ONA — Cabell Midland’s boys athletic program can lay claim to being No. 1 and has the hardware to prove it.
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission awarded the Knights the 2021-2022 Champions Cup for overall athletic excellence in Class AAA.
Cabell Midland earned 867.5 points, scoring in eight of the 10 sports the WVSSAC sponsors. While the Knights boys teams didn’t win any state titles, they finished second in golf and were state semifinalists in football and soccer as well as quarterfinalists in basketball.
George Washington was second, followed in the top five by Morgantown, Jefferson and Wheeling Park.
In Class AA, Point Pleasant finished third. Fairmont Senior won the Champions Cup with 683 points. The Polar Bears won state championships in football and basketball. They placed second in wrestling and baseball, adding a regional title in soccer. Herbert Hoover was second. Bluefield finished fourth and Keyser fifth.
Williamstown took the Champions Cup in Class A, with 587 points. The Yellowjackets won state championships in cross country and tennis, were runners-up in football and semifinalists in baseball. Charleston Catholic was second, followed by Doddridge County, St. Marys and Wheeling Central.
In girls Class AA, Winfield won the Champions Cup with 686.5 points. The Generals were state titlists in track and cross country as well as runner-up in softball. Fairmont Senior was second, Philip Barbour third, Oak Glen fourth and Shady Spring fifth.
In Class AAA, George Washington’s girls won with 685 points, edging Morgantown by half a point. The Patriots were state champs in soccer and swimming. GW finished in the top four in cheerleading, tennis and volleyball. Hurricane was third and Jefferson fourth. Bridgeport and Wheeling Park tied for fifth.
Charleston Catholic girls, champions in tennis and soccer, claimed the Cup in Class A with 677 points. Williamstown was second, ahead of Doddridge County, St. Marys and Ritchie County.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
