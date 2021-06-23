SOUTH CHARLESTON — Over the course of the 2021 season, Cabell Midland consistently had been the queens of the rally with several comeback victories.
On Wednesday, the Knights wanted something a little different for their final game together.
Cabell Midland used a three-run third inning and the pitching of Jess Terry to earn a 3-0 victory over St. Albans to claim the Class AAA Championship at Little Creek Park.
“These girls are phenomenal,” Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett said. “They worked real hard and they jelled after the Lincoln County game. I talked to (Lincoln County coach) Tommy (Barrett) and he said, ‘Herman, I think you can win it all.’ We did. We proved him right.”
Throughout the postseason, Cabell Midland (30-9) has had to rally — whether the sectional title against Lincoln County, the regional best-of-3 series against Ripley or Tuesday night’s comeback win over St. Albans (32-3).
On this day, though, there would be no comeback needed.
Terry avoided trouble in the early innings against St. Albans’ offense, and then pushed the Knights to a 1-0 lead with an RBI single to plate Simone Blanks.
While that run was crucial, it was a pair of two-out RBI hits from Olivia Pelfrey and Jenna Dorsey in the frame that provided cushion which Terry felt was big to put pressure on the Red Dragons.
From there, Terry and Pelfrey went to work applying more pressure, varying pitch speeds and locations while letting the defense work against a St. Albans lineup that was aggressive once the deficit was built.
Terry needed just 23 pitches in the middle three innings while retiring nine straight to put the Knights near the title.
“They did a good job of keeping us off-balance,” St. Albans coach Christian Watts said. “We could’ve been a little more disciplined there at the plate, but hats off to Midland. They played lights out this week.”
Terry and Pelfrey each said there were plenty of motivation factors coming into the week with MSAC nemesis St. Albans coming in with just one loss on the year.
The first order of motivation was returning to the venue where they fell to St. Albans for the MSAC title last month.
The second added motivation came as the Knights arrived to their field on Wednesday to find many St. Albans fans lining the entire fenceline beside the Knights’ dugout.
Terry agreed that seeing the Red Dragons’ fans there served as a wake-up call.
“I think that made us want to win even more,” Terry said. “It was pretty intense, but I just tried to not think about it. I tried to think of it as another game.”
Pelfrey, who finished 3-for-3 and finished the state tournament 6-for-9 with three RBIs, said there was added juice in facing the Red Dragons, considered an MSAC rival.
“There has been a lot of tension because we know a few of the players personally and I think that showed on the field,” Pelfrey said. “I think, as a team, we did a great job of overcoming that because we’ve done really well at handling adversity. We couldn’t have handled that any better.”
Beckett, a longtime softball coach, had tears in his eyes following the win, saying it was one of the more special moments in his coaching career.
“I’ve had a bucket list and it’s been a while coming,” Beckett said. “That fills my bucket list right there. I can tell the man upstairs I’ve done my part here.”
In addition to Pelfrey, Dorsey finished 2-for-3 with a double and was named to the Class AAA All-Tournament Team along with teammates Terry and Pelfrey.
St. Albans led the way with four All-Tournament nominees: Tayven Stephenson, Jillian Holley, Kendall Stoffel and Taylor Glaney.
ST. ALBANS 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
CABELL MIDLAND 003 000 x — 3 9 0
Stephenson and Holley. Terry and Pelfrey. Hitting: (CM) Pelfrey 3-3, RBI; Dorsey 2-3, 2B, RBI; Terry 2-4, RBI.
Elimination game
ST. ALBANS 5, WASHINGTON 0
St. Albans knew going into the day it needed to win game one on the day if they were to have any chance at a title.
They took care of advancing to the Class AAA Championship by topping Washington in the day’s first game.
St. Albans broke open a scoreless tie with a three-run fourth inning and tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the fifth to earn a 5-0 win over Washington in the elimination game.
“You lose a tough one like we did last night and then to get up first thing in the morning and put yourself in a position to play for a championship, I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Watts said.
The game went scoreless through its midway point, but St. Albans used a pair of Washington fielding miscues and their first two hits of the game to plate three.
Sydney Young connected for a two-run single that broke things open, then Taylor Glancy added her third RBI with a sacrifice fly.
The Red Dragons then put the game away in the fifth with Tayven Stephenson’s RBI triple and an RBI single by Kendall Stoffel to score Stephenson.
Stoffel got the start in the circle in place of the ace Stephenson in a strategic move to preserve innings on a day in which the Red Dragons could potentially play three games.
Through three innings, it was a pitcher’s duel with Stoffel and Washington’s Maddy Ruffner.
Ruffner struck out five in the first two innings, and did not allow a hit until the fourth. She finished with 10 strikeouts in the loss for Washington, whose season ended at 26-5.
Stoffel allowed just two hits and struck out nine in the win.
WASHINGTON 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
ST. ALBANS 000 320 x — 5 5 2
Ma. Ruffner and Noland. Stoffel and Holley. Hitting: (SA) Young 2 RBI; Stephenson 3B, RBI; Glancy RBI.