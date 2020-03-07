ONA — Cabell Midland’s Chandler Schmidt and his teammates watched his layup attempt with 46 seconds left balance itself on the rim, then fall through for a 58-57 lead.
Spring Valley appeared to work for a final shot and the Knights took their final foul before the bonus kicked in and the clock read 17.9 seconds left. The Timberwolves did set up for last shot, got three attempts but none fell and Cabell Midland escaped with a 58-57 win in the Class AAA Region IV, Section 2 title game Friday night in front of a near-capacity crowd at Cabell Midland.
“First I think the shot’s not going in and it did,” Cabell Midland coach J.J. Martin said of Chandler Schmidt’s go-ahead score. “Then it’s don’t let C.J. (Meredith) beat us. Had a foul to give and took it. They still got good shots, but we kept the ball alive and tipped it away.”
When the horn sounded, Cabell Midland’s student body rushed the court to celebrate with the players and coaches.
The Knights will meet Parkersburg in the Class AAA Region IV co-final next Tuesday at home at 7 p.m. Spring Valley travels to Parkersburg South, which defeated Parkersburg, 71-51, Friday night.
Martin expressed pleasure with the way the Knights (20-4) performed in Game No. 3 against Spring Valley (12-12).
“I’m proud of the kids,” Martin said. “They kept their composure. They knew when to push the ball and when not to push.”
Freshman Dominic Schmidt led Cabell Midland with 16 points. He nailed several key 3-point shots. Palmer Riggio added 13 points and K.K. Seibert 10.
“Big shots for a freshman,” Martin said. “He’s the last guy out of the gym. Big-time plays no doubt. When he’s open, told him to do it.”
“When you have that feeling it helps,” Dominic Schmidt said. “I trust the coaches and my teammates. I practice a lot. It a matter of execute.”
The teams entered the fourth period tied, 45-45. They traded hoops in the tense fourth period before Dominic Schmidt drilled a three-pointer to put the Knights ahead 56-55 with 2:14 left. The Timberwolves then got the ball to Corbin Page, who connected for a basket with 1:18 to go to put the visitors ahead, 57-56. That set the stage for the dramatic ending.
Riggio first hit from the outside, then started taking Spring Valley defenders to the basket.
“He told me he could take it to the hole and I said ‘do it’,” Martin said.
“I drove and it was there,” Riggio said. “The end was crazy. No other feeling like it.”
“Never been part of such fun” Dominic Schmidt added.
C.J. Meredith, the Mountain State Athletic Conference player of the year, led the Timberwolves with 23 points. Page added 12 and Brock Booth 11.
Meredith got plenty of attention down the stretch.
“Told the kids don’t let C.J. beat us,” Martin said. “Know where C.J. is at all time. He’s the type of player that can beat you by himself.”
“We had to get one last stop,” Dominic Schmidt said. “We’ve got to come ready to play the next game.”
Cabell Midland and Parkersburg South did not meet in the regular season. The Timberwolves did play Parkersburg South and the Patriots prevailed, 74-58, back on Dec. 28.
SPRING VALLEY 16 15 14 12 — 57: Maynard 4, Turner 2, Booth 11, Caldwell 1, Meredith 23, Livingston 4, Page 12.
CABELL MIDLAND 13 14 18 13 — 58: C. Schmidt 9, D. Schmidt 16, Seibert 10, Riggio 13, Marcum 2, Sweeney 3, Frost 5.