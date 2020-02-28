HUNTINGTON — The first day of the 73rd Annual West Virginia State High School Wrestling Tournament at Mountain Health Arena kicked off Thursday with the first round of matches for both Class AAA and Class AA/A.
While Class A and Class AA schools compete against one another, individual team championships are awarded for each of those classes.
In Class AAA, Wheeling Park had a strong first day to earn 40.5 points to finish the opening round just a half point off of Parkersburg South’s 41 points.
Cabell Midland finished third with 29.5 points to edge Parkersburg’s 29. Riverside took fifth place with 25.5 points.
Huntington, the Region IV runner-up, landed in fourth place with 24 points.
The Knights had wins from Jackson Stewart (106 pounds), Matthew Bartley (113), Ty Chapman (152), Nate Neale (160), Ethan Cochran (170), Logan Fisher (182), Kellen Hunt (195) and Zach Dillon (220) pounds to get eight victories from nine of its wrestlers who qualified for the tournament.
Hurricane picked up seven points on the first day behind wins from Lucas Talley (113) and Treven Taylor (145) in the first round. Region IV runner-up in the heavyweight division, Bomani Brooks, took a first round loss to George Washington’s Brace Mullett giving the Redskins’ big man a shot at redemption in the consolation bracket.
Spring Valley too struggled on the tournament’s first day scoring zero team points and will also look to rebound in the consolation bracket.
Point Pleasant tallied 52 points with wins from each of the 12 wrestlers who qualified for the 14 weight classes at the state tournament. That point total gave it a comfortable lead over second place Braxton County at 32 points.
East Fairmont and Independence finished with 20 points each to tie for third place with Herbert Hoover posting 18 points to stay close.
Greenbrier West and Doddridge County notched 16 points each to tie for the lead in Class A.
The second day of the tournament will feature two sessions. The first session will begin at 11:30 a.m. and feature the first bouts of the consolation rounds one and two for both Class AA/A and Class AAA.
The morning session will also feature the quarterfinal matches for the winners bracket in both classes.
The evening session will begin at 7:30 p.m. and include the championship bracket semifinals plus the third round of the consolation bracket.