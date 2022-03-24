ONA — Cabell Midland softball head coach Herman Beckett said his Knights needed a good “get better” game and it got one on Thursday with a 16-1 win over visiting Capital in a Mountain State Athletic Conference game at Paul Adams Field.
The defending Class AAA state champions will play host again on Friday in a scheduled contest against a Lincoln County squad that enters the contest undefeated on the year at 3-0.
Cabell Midland (3-2 overall, 3-1 MSAC) gave up a run in the first inning to Capital (0-5, 0-3) but evened the score in the bottom of the first.
The Knights then scored 12 runs in the second inning for a commanding lead.
Sabrina Rose’s RBI double in the bottom of the third inning put the margin at 15 runs and ending the game by mercy rule.
Beckett’s team managed its first run on a double by Jesse Terry, who would score later in the inning on the first of five Capital errors it would commit in the game.
The Knights’ outburst in the second inning featured all singles until Quinnlyn Ballangee’s RBI triple.
Brook Wallis helped Cabell Midland pour it on the third with a towering home run that sneaked inside the left-field foul pole that scored Emma Chapman and made the score 15-1.
“They started hitting the ball like Midland can,” Beckett said. “And they played smart ball. Hopefully, that will carry over against Lincoln County.”
Wallis’ homer was her second of the season.
“If it gets up in her zone, she can hit one out of anywhere,” Beckett said. “She’s as strong as anyone we’ve got on the team.”
The outcome left a positive feeling among the Knights, Wallis said. She added the team needed that positivity to carry over against Lincoln County.
“They’re going to be hard,” Wallis said. “But we’ve gotten better every game.”
Capital’s run was just the second of the season for the Cougars and came in the top of the first inning off Knights’ pitcher Alexis Bannister.
Nadia Davis hit a lead-off triple into the right-field corner and hustled into third just ahead of the relay throw. After the next batter struck out, Davis scored on a ground ball to the right side of the infield off the bat of Kaylee Cavendar that tied the game 1-1.
Cougars’ pitcher Madison Sedosky took the loss.
CAPITAL 100 — 1 2 5
CABELL MIDLAND 1(12)3 — 16 16 0
Sedosky, Webb (2) and Bishop; Bannister and Rose.
Hitting: (CAP) Davis 1-1 3B; (CM) Ballangee 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI; B. Wallis 1-1, HR, 2 RBI.
