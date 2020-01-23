ONA — In back-to-back games, Cabell Midland defeated Huntington in basketball, with the girls taking the court on Wednesday at the Castle, where the Lady Knights dominated 67-50.
The No. 2 Knights (13-0) dominated the first period to build a 10-point lead the Highlanders could never cut into. Cabell Midland, though, outscored the Highlanders in three of the four periods played.
With the strong first quarter, though, the Knights were able to stretch a 28-18 advantage at halftime to as much as a 20-point lead with 3:00 to play in the game.
Autumn Lewis scored 14 points and pulled down five rebounds in the game, while Rylee Allie scored a game-high 20 points to pace the Knights in a game where emotions were running high.
Huntington (8-5) lost guard LaTahia Jackson to a fourth personal foul but was also whistled for a technical foul for taunting Allie.
“It was a very, very physical game,” said Allie, a sophomore guard. “We just kept going and just kept pounding the ball.”
Huntington head coach Lonnie Lucas said he challenged his team to keep its emotions in check, knowing the two teams would spend the days leading up to the game posting on social media.
“That’s kids,” said Lucas. “If you’re going to make posts like that, you have to back it up.”
The Highlanders watched its 16-6 deficit at the end of the first quarter climb to a 20-6 advantage for Cabell Midland before it began to show some fight.
Ravyn Goodson added five of her team-high 15 points during a stretch in the second period that saw Huntington close the lead to nine points.
K.K. Potter answered with two of her 11 points, Allie stroked a 3-pointer and Jazmyn Wheeler scored two of her 10 points to keep the Highlanders at bay.
After halftime, Wheeler, Potter, Lewis and K.K. Wallis scored buckets while the Knights’ defense forced Huntington into turnovers to build a 15-point, 37-22 lead at the 5:27 mark of the third period.
Allie ended the third period with a pair of foul shots to keep it a 50-37 advantage for Cabell Midland. Lewis scored six points in the final quarter, while Allie went 5-of-8 from the foul line in the final period to ice the game and keep the Knights undefeated.
“We had really good passes and open shots on offense and good pressing on defense,” said Lewis, a sophomore. “This was one of our better games.”
Lucas said Huntington did not play well, but added that his team is battling illness to guard Alezha Turner that she hasn’t been able to shake, while Madison Slash injured her back in another recent game, leaving his team banged up. He refused to make excuses for his team, though.
“I told the girls, ‘If you think this is tough, you got another tough one on Friday,’” said Lucas.
The longtime coach’s reference was to Huntington’s game on Friday against No. 1 Wheeling Park at the Highlanders’ Lucas-Archer Gym.
Cabell Midland will stay home for its next game, also on Friday, when it hosts Woodrow Wilson.
Wednesday’s clash was the only regular season meeting between the two Cabell County high schools, leaving only a possible postseason meeting between the two for any chance of a rematch.
“We went so hard in the first half,” Huntington guard Katie Swann said. “We were drained as the game went on, but we’re looking to get them in sectionals.”
HUNTINGTON 6 12 19 13 — 50: Swann 12, Wooding 2, Jackson 3, Turner 13, Slash 3, Goodson 15.
CABELL MIDLAND 16 12 22 17 — 67: Wheeler 10, J. Allie 7, R. Allie 20, Lewis 14, Potter 11, Wallis 5