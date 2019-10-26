HUNTINGTON — With a tough win behind it and the C&O Bell back in Huntington, the Highlanders turned their attention to bringing the Shield back to their trophy case Friday when they hosted Cabell Midland at Bob Sang Field.
The two Cabell County rivals battled to a 7-7 tie at halftime before No. 2 Cabell Midland put up three second half touchdowns to win 28-7 to keep that trophy in Ona for another year.
“I don’t know what to say. I’m just excited,” said Knights running back Hayden Hass who had 24 yards on six carries and added two touchdowns, one passing and one rushing, to his performance.
Hass’ 31-yard TD reception, the only pass Cabell Midland attempted, came at the 3:46 mark of the third period while the game was still tied 7-7.
Jakob Caudill punched in a 3-yard run with six seconds left in the third quarter to make it 21-7. Caudill led all rushers in the game with 140 yards on 25 carries.
Hass finished the scoring for the night on his six-yard run with 3:15 left in the game.
“We just had to be more physical in the second half,” Hass said of Cabell Midland’s halftime adjustment.
The Knights improved to 9-0 on the season and moved to 8-0 in the Mountain State Athletic Conference. Huntington coach Billy Seals saw his No. 8 Highlanders fall to 4-4 overall and 4-3 in the MSAC.
“We played tough,” Seals said. “We just ran out of gas and gave them some scores in the second half. We went toe to toe with them.”
Huntington opened the scoring with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Ta’Jhan Blackwell to Devin Jackson to take a 7-0 lead with 2:40 left in the first quarter. The drive came after Huntington’s defense forced two Cabell Midland drives to end with a turnover on downs.
After the Knights tied the game on Jackson Fetty’s 2-yard run at 7:02 of the second quarter, the Highlanders had a chance to regain the lead but missed a 30-yard field goal. That drive was set up by Brocton Blair who carried five times on that possession for 58 of his total 76 for the game, including a 44-yard-run on a 4th down and one yard to go.
That’s when Cabell Midland’s defense got in the game. From the Knights’ 8-yard-line, Huntington could get no closer and following a loss on the play and attempted the field goal.
Cabell Midland won the field position battle from there on out and helped it get the advantage over the Huntington defense.
“We just couldn’t generate anything on offense and played a lot of defense tonight and that’s a recipe for disaster against a team like Midland,” Seals said.
Huntington travels to Parkersburg for a date with the Big Reds next Friday while Cabell Midland is off next week.
CABELL MIDLAND 0 7 14 7 — 28
HUNTINGTON 7 0 0 0 — 7
H — D. Jackson 29 pass from Blackwell (Young kick).
CM — Fetty 2 run (Grobe kick).
CM — Chafin 5 run (Porter kick).
CM — Hass 31 pass from Roberts (Grobe kick).
CM — Caudill 3 run (Grobe kick).
CM — Hass 6 run (Grobe kick).
CM H
First downs 12 6
Rushes-yards 57-318 25-81
Passes 1-1-0 4-17-1
Passing yards 31 68
Total yards 349 149
Fumbles-lost 4-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 4-29 6-52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (CM) Caudill 25-140, Roberts 19-55, Wroten 1-2, Hass 6-24, Fetty 6-40; (H) Blair 10-76, D. Jackson 1-(-2), Blackwell 5-1, J. Mitchell 3-6, Felder 1-(-2), D. Mitchell 4-2, Lopetrone 1-0.
PASSING: (CM) Roberts 1-1-0 28 yards, 1 TD. (H) Blackwell 4-16-1 68 yards, 1 TD, D. Mitchell 0-1-0.
RECEIVING: (CM) Hass 1-31; (H) J. Mitchell 1-28, D. Jackson 2-29, Brown 1-11.