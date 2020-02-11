ONA — Although the two teams met earlier this season, Monday’s boys high school basketball game between Cabell Midland and Russell had a much bigger score differential than before.
The Knights were never seriously challenged by the Red Devils as they jumped to a 30-12 lead after one quarter and rolled to a 72-55 win in a non-conference game.
Russell took Cabell Midland to two overtimes in the first meeting on Dec. 14 before the Knights finally came away with a 70-62 win. Back then, the Knights were seven days removed from their Class AAA state championship football game appearance, and four players — including Schmidt and Palmer Riggio — were among those who had a week to get into basketball shape before Cabell Midland’s season opener.
Chandler Schmidt said Monday’s win showed a different Cabell Midland team than what took the court in December.
“We were playing our first game then,” said Schmidt. “We had no chemistry, we had none of the flow we have now. We used a lot of the pick and roll where now we move everyone around.”
The difference caught Russell off guard. All five of the Knights starting five scored at least 10 points for Midland, which won its third straight game.
Cabell Midland (16-2) never trailed in taking a 30-12 lead at the end of the first quarter and stretched its lead to 47-21 by halftime. The Knights, ranked No. 4 in Monday’s Class AAA boys basketball Associated Press poll, built their largest lead of the game with two foul shots by Dominic Schmidt to start the third quarter to make it 49-21 and never looked back.
“We’re all playing together and I don’t think we’ll lose another game the rest of the way,” Chandler Schmidt said.
The Knights will alternate between home and away contests for the rest of the regular season including Wednesday when it plays at Ripley.
A home game against Raceland, the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship game at the South Charleston Rec Center and the regular season finale at home against Capital all follow.
Russell coach Tom Barrick, whose team fell to 8-12 with the loss, said the Cabell Midland team he saw on Monday looks impressive.
“Their press is effective and their transition is very good,” Barrick said. “Our play was disappointing and we’ve got a lot of work to do in a short period of time.”
The Red Devils face West Carter, Ashland Paul Blazer, Elliott County and Belfry to finish the regular season in Region 16, District 23.
RUSSELL 12 9 14 20 — 55: Bechtel 8, Bell 11, Jachimczuk 2, Cantrell 3, Miller 17, Downs 12, Moore 2
CABELL MIDLAND 30 17 13 12 — 72: C. Schmidt 18, D. Schmidt 13, Marcum 12, Riggio 14, Sweeney 3, Siebert 10, Bragg 2.