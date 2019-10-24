ONA — The top-seeded Cabell Midland boys soccer team rolled to a 6-2 victory over Spring Valley at the Castle on Tuesday, punching its ticket to the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 championship.

The Knights led 4-0 at halftime after Omar Baryun scored two goals and while Ryan Holmes and Joseph Sheils added one apiece.

Holmes assisted on two goals in the second half also to help Cabell Midland (12-4-2) to Thursday’s sectional final against Huntington High, which defeated Hurricane 2-1 in extra time.

Spring Valley (5-13-1) got goals from Blake Marzolf (unassisted) and from Chase Smith, who was assisted by Reese Cunningham.

No. 1 Cabell Midland will face No. 3 Huntington at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hurricane High School with the girls sectional final to follow.

