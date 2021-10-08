CHARLESTON — It only took about two quarters of play to decide the winner of Capital and Cabell Midland’s matchup on Friday night.
Severe weather led to a lightning delay late in the second quarter and, after over an hour of pouring rain, the remainder of the game was called off, giving Cabell Midland the 14-0 victory at UC Stadium.
The No. 7 Knights (6-1) have won four straight games while the Cougars (1-5) dropped their second in a row.
Cabell Midland outgained Capital (248-16), using the rushing game to do most of its damage. Senior running back Jackson Fetty rushed 12 times for a game-high 92 yards, senior running back Chandler Schmidt rushed six times for 36 yards and a touchdown and senior running back Mason Moran rushed five times for 34 yards and a touchdown.
Knights quarterback Ryan Wolfe did not throw a pass but used his feet effectively, rushing for 49 yards on five attempts.
Capital quarterback Jacqai Long was 1 for 7 passing for minus-1 yard.
Cabell Midland got the ball first and wasted no time, driving eight plays for 62 yards for a touchdown capped by a Schmidt 5-yard rushing touchdown. The Knights took a 7-0 lead after the extra point.
The Knights defense then forced Capital to punt and got the ball back before fumbling. The fumble recovered by Demarcus Daniels and Capital got the ball back on its own 32-yard line.
However, Cabell Midland got another stop and got the ball back as the first quarter ended. At the beginning of the second quarter, the Knights mounted a 12-play, 78-yard drive capped by a Moran 1-yard rushing touchdown. Cabell Midland took a 14-0 lead after the extra point.
During Capital’s next possession, the game was stopped due to lightning with 2:04 remaining in the first half and the game was called off after an hour and 15 minutes.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.